LibreOffice Calc: Create Data Entry Form
Are you tired to do manual data entry into a spreadsheet? Would you like to make it easier with a form window? If you think this requires macros, no, it doesn’t require one. LibreOffice Calc can help you making data entry form instantly out of any table you have. Let’s create it now.
How to Enable Top Panel on Multiple Monitors in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Have your Ubuntu PC connected with multiple monitors? Here’s how to enable the top bar in all the displays.
In Ubuntu 22.04, you may easily enable the left Dock in all displays via System Settings ->Appearance -> Dock -> show on ‘All Displays’.
However, due to GNOME’s design issue, the top panel only appears in the primary display. So I’m writing this tutorial that could help.
Inkscape Introductory Tutorial for Absolute Beginners - ByteXD
When computers started to invade homes and work-place; and specifically, when people started using computers for generating art, something called raster graphics (the formal name for images with pixels) was the primary medium for working with visuals on computers; because of the discrete nature of computers (0’s and 1’s).
But when vector graphics (no pixels) emerged, they were really like fire in bush, and became popular quickly, and in this article, we will discuss Inkscape, the oldest and most solid free and open-source vector graphics editor and creator out there.
How to Use Stroke to Path in Inkscape - ByteXD
Paths are primary elements in constructing vector graphics. One can say that a path is a set of connected points (called nodes), yet another description is that a path is a general-shaped region enclosed with a boundary.
The region is called the fill (some refer to it as the path itself); the stroke is a tiny strip along the path’s boundary that can be colored separately of the fill color.
How to Select Areas by Color in Inkscape - ByteXD
Imagine this scenario: you are working on a large illustration of nature, but suddenly you thought that these pink flowers (which are really a lot, and they are scattered along the landscape) are better off being purple, yet selecting all of these flowers individually would be tedious, wouldn’t it?
Here comes a great tool for selecting multiple objects (or paths), which satisfy a certain criterion, be it fill or stroke colors, stroke style or object type.
In our example, the criterion would be the color of the fill, because all the flowers are already pink, so we will select them using that color.
How to Align Objects to Center of the Page in Inkscape - ByteXD
The first time I was working with vector graphics, I encountered an obstacle.
How could I possibly align two rectangles perfectly, given that the resolution is technically infinite? Well, it will be impossible to align any two objects by just eyeballing and adjusting the position based on what you see.
But thanks to the Align and Distribute tool in Inkscape for offering not just unreachable precision, but also with no much time or effort, and this article will show how you can align object to the center of the page.
How to Install RabbitMQ on Ubuntu 20.04 - Techtown
Many times we have so many applications that require communication between them that it becomes heavy, slow, and difficult to manage them. That is why there are important applications like RabbitMQ that facilitate the process, making the matter much more bearable. Today, you will learn the process of installing RabbitMQ on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install a Plugin In Vim
Vim is a versatile, powerful, and lightweight command-line text editor that has proven to be indispensable over time.
You can install Vim on Windows, macOS, Unix, and Linux. Actually, most Unix and Linux-based systems come with Vim by default. One of the best ways to extend Vim's functionality is via plugins, and here's how you can install plugins in Vim.
