today's leftovers
-
Isovalent Open Sources Tetragon, eBPF-Based Observability Platform – The New Stack
How deep do you want to observe your systems? Would you like to peer all the way into the depths of the Linux kernel? If that sounds good to you, you’ll be happy to know that Isovalent, a company that incorporates networking, security, Kubernetes, and eBPF into its programs, recently open sourced Tetragon. It’s a very useful eBPF-based security observability and runtime enforcement platform.
You may not know its name, but Tetragon is not a new program. Isovalent has used it for years in its Isovalent Cilium Enterprise program. Cilium monitors network and runtime behavior with Kubernetes identity to provide a single source of data for cloud native forensics, audit, and compliance monitoring. In short, it works well.
-
Tune it Up: Improving Redis Performance for Ampere A1 on Oracle Linux in OCI
-
Upskill on RHEL 9
Last month, Red Hat announced the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9), boasting a more flexible and stable foundation to support hybrid cloud innovation and a faster, more consistent experience for deploying applications and critical workloads across physical, virtual, private and public cloud and edge deployments. Red Hat Training and Certification has always iterated their offerings in tandem with Red Hat product releases, and the launch of RHEL 9 is no exception. Courses and exams have been updated to reflect changes in the Red Hat product portfolio, so that learners are able to access training relevant to the version of Red Hat software that is used in their own working environment.
-
K3s and NATS: A technology stack developers love to use at the Edge | SUSE Communities
As innovation takes off at the Edge, one aspect we’re all trying to avoid is complexity. There is simply no room at the Edge for complexity— or much else for that matter. Simple, fast, robust, small yet powerful and dynamic is the name of the game. These demands are high. Enter ‘cloud native’ tech with its lack of assumptions, microservices architectures, container-based applications and dynamic orchestration of compute, storage, and networking resources and it’s quickly becoming apparent how fit for purpose cloud native is for the Edge.
-
Meta Platforms Hacks CXL Memory Tier Into Linux
We have been excited about the possibilities of adding tiers of memory to systems, particularly persistent memories that are less expensive than DRAM but offer similar-enough performance and functionality to be useful.
In particular, we have been strong advocates for disaggregating DRAM memory from the CPUs that make use of it and for the creation tiers of pooled memory that are shared by many systems, thus driving massive memory capacity expansion and the kind of utilization that has been common in storage area networks in the enterprise datacenter for decades now.
But prying apart the memory hierarchy and jamming in some new hardware doesn’t magically enable that new tier – or tiers – to be immediately useful. Very clever systems software has to be created transparently make use of that new memory. We say transparent – and that is a good word for it, as hyperscaler Meta Platforms and its Facebook social network division knows full well – because in order for this new, disaggregated memory to be accepted, it cannot mean that applications have to be rewritten to exploit the new memory technology and tier. This all has to happen under the skins and within the operating system kernel – in this case, the Linux kernel – because even a hyperscaler like Facebook, with legions of PhDs working as software engineers, cannot afford to go back and rewrite – and debug – its entire stack of code.
-
Photoshop on the web, Thunderbird on Android, and Linux malware: Linux and open source news - Invidious
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Haskell, KDE, and Hardware
today's leftovers
OSI and GNOME (and Microsoft Bribes)
Recent comments
7 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 16 min ago