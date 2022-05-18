today's leftovers curl is REUSE compliant | daniel.haxx.se The REUSE project is an effort to make Open Source projects provide copyright and license information (for all files) in a machine readable way. When a project is fully REUSE compliant, you can easily figure out the copyright and license situation for every single file it holds. The easiest way to accomplish this is to make sure that all files have the correct header with the appropriate copyright info and SPDX-License-Identifier specified, but it also has ways to provide that meta data in adjacent files – for files where prepending that info isn’t sensible.

Don't be that open-source user, don't be me Before I was a maintainer of open source software I was a user of open source software, and I sometimes behaved badly. While using some application or library I would discover a bug or something would break my workflow with a new release and I would head to GitHub to report it. Sometimes when I got there I would find that it has already been reported, so I would comment on the issue to add anything else I thought was useful and to add weight to the report. I also occasionally returned to issues that hadn’t been resolved to see if I could add any more useful information or to ask if there was an ETA on a fix. I felt I was being helpful. What I didn’t consider was that my interactions were taking time/attention/resources/patience from the project. User support is a cost. If you take anything away from this post I hope it is that these costs need to be paid by someone, the maintainer.

Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 24 2022 Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.

Download deepin 20.6 with Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums Deepin 20.6 released this June. This is the latest release of the Chinese-origin computer operating system that is beautiful, unique, easy to use, as well as Free Libre and Open Source Software. In this page you can download it with alternative links and checksums added for complete experience.

Cool Desktops Don’t Change Working on my old ThinkPad x220 feels easy because I’ve used the same software for over a decade. And while it’s tempting to switch to one of the endless new apps out there, there are good reasons to trust old tools.

SFP#15: All about Upcycling Android - FSFE In November 2021 the FSFE has launched the new campaign "Upcycling Android". If you haven't already upcycled your phone or you are curious to learn more about the campaign listen to our new Software Freedom Podcast episode with the campaigns manager Erik Albers.

Dev One laptop review: System76 and HP strike the perfect balance of form and function | TechRepublic I never hesitate to heap praise over System76. After all, they have not only produced some of the best Linux hardware on the market, but they’re also the creators of my daily Linux distribution (Pop!_OS) as well as a proud champion of open-source technology. I’ve been using a Thelio as my primary desktop for several years, and I’ve been anxiously awaiting the company to produce the perfect laptop. Don’t get me wrong, the laptops they currently offer are stellar, but I’ve always been less of a fan of Linux on laptops than I have been of it on the desktop. That’s not to say there’s nothing wrong with Linux on a laptop, but there’ve been certain issues that I believe have prevented it from excelling as it should. The new effort by System76 and HP has changed my mind on that stance. Not only have the two powerhouses proven they can work together to create a stunning piece of hardware, but they’ve also made it quite clear the power and flexibility of Linux can be harnessed for mobile devices to brilliant effect.

Programming Leftovers The computers are fast, but you don't know it Humans have a shit sense of measurement, especially for quantities that they can't biologically perceive. For example, you intuitively know how much more heavy a 10kg object is than a 1kg object. For such quantities, your sense of measurement can improve if you have some way to translate them into signals that the brain is familiar with. For example, have you seen these videos?

Cargo Culting Software Engineering Practices Three months into my first Big Tech gig I was talking to a mentor about the overhead involved with the way the organisation worked. Meetings for standups, tech huddles, refinements, retros and product reviews; Processes such as limiting work in progress, desk checks, spikes, stories, and tasks. Coming from a startup we delivered high quality software without all of that labelled process. The mentor lent me his copy of Extreme Programming by Kent Beck, and that book gave me a framework to develop my own philosophy on software delivery and engineering practices.

Install Apache NetBeans IDE 14 On Ubuntu / AlmaLinux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Apache NetBeans IDE 14 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36.