Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of June 2022 08:42:47 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install SFTPGo on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Install Secure File Transfer Protocol SFTPGO on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish server or desktop to get HTTP, WebDAV, and FTP/S support.

    Transferring files is one of the most important tasks in the administration of a server or a web space. Of course, there are many different tools and protocols available for these – one of them is the Secure File Transport (SFTP). Compared to other methods such as the frequently used File Transport Protocol (FTP) or the Server Message Block or Common Internet File System (SMB/CIFS, Samba), it has specific advantages and disadvantages that do not share with any other standard.

  • How To Install and Use Sysdig on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install and use sysdig on Ubuntu systems.

    Sysdig is an open-source, system-level exploration application that capture, save, filter, and examine the real-time events of Linux systems. In a nutshell, it’s a robust performance analysis meth. You can integrate Sysdig with ansible, puppet, and logstash to extend the functionality.

  • How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch 8 on Ubuntu 22.04

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 22.04

    Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.

  • How to Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install OBS Studio in Ubuntu 22.04

    OBS Studio is Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming.

    OBS Studio (formerly Open Broadcaster Software or OBS, for short) is a free, open-source, and cross-platform screencasting and streaming app. It is available for Windows, macOS, Linux distributions, and BSD. OBS Project raises funds on Open Collective and Patreon

  • How to Install MariaDB Server in RHEL 9 Linux

    MariaDB is a free and open-source Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) that is a fork of MySQL. It’s a widely used database server and a household name among developer circles. From novices to intermediate and advanced database administrators, MariaDB has stamped its authority as one of the leading SQL databases in the industry.

    In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install MariaDB on RHEL 9. We will install the community version which is free to download and use.

  • How to install Open Source API Gateway – Kong in Ubuntu 20.04 - Techtown

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Kong in Ubuntu 20.04. Kong is one of the most important API tools we can find in the world.

  • Migrate MariaDB to MySQL

    MySQL first appeared in 1995 as an open-source project and was later acquired by Sun microsystems. Finally, Oracle acquired sun, leading to MySQL becoming an Oracle product. Many of the biggest names in the industry, like Facebook, Github, etc., use MySQL for their day-to-day operations. MySQL provides a comprehensive SQL shell that can even interpret Python and Javascript. In addition, MySQL supports JSON as table fields and allows users to query based on JSON keys.

    It provides a secure authentication layer with support for very granular field-level controls for reading and writing. MySQL supports table encryption as well as binary log encryption. Development processes in MySQL are more closed when compared to MariaDB and the issue trackers refer to many oracle internal sources that are closed for the public.

  • Nginx – Optimizing Performance (Part 1)

    In this series of articles, we’ll be looking at the various configuration options that we can tweak in order to improve performance in Nginx. Since there can be a lot to talk about regarding performance, I won’t be covering everything in just one article.

  • Serving PHP Files in Nginx

    Nginx has been one of the most widely deployed web servers today. However, at its core it is merely just a reverse proxy. It can only serve static pages, and all of the dynamic content needs to be handled by other processes. In this article, we’re going to look into setting up our web server so that we can also serve PHP web pages.
    Whenever nginx receives a request for a PHP file, it should pass it to another process. In the case of PHP, it is commonly the php-fpm program. We can do this using a number of different protocols. However, the most commonly used one turns out to be FastCGI. FastCGI is a binary protocol created for interfacing dynamic applications with a web server. It improves upon the earlier Common Gateway Interface (CGI) protocol with better performance.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • curl is REUSE compliant | daniel.haxx.se

    The REUSE project is an effort to make Open Source projects provide copyright and license information (for all files) in a machine readable way. When a project is fully REUSE compliant, you can easily figure out the copyright and license situation for every single file it holds. The easiest way to accomplish this is to make sure that all files have the correct header with the appropriate copyright info and SPDX-License-Identifier specified, but it also has ways to provide that meta data in adjacent files – for files where prepending that info isn’t sensible.

  • Don't be that open-source user, don't be me

    Before I was a maintainer of open source software I was a user of open source software, and I sometimes behaved badly. While using some application or library I would discover a bug or something would break my workflow with a new release and I would head to GitHub to report it. Sometimes when I got there I would find that it has already been reported, so I would comment on the issue to add anything else I thought was useful and to add weight to the report. I also occasionally returned to issues that hadn’t been resolved to see if I could add any more useful information or to ask if there was an ETA on a fix. I felt I was being helpful. What I didn’t consider was that my interactions were taking time/attention/resources/patience from the project. User support is a cost. If you take anything away from this post I hope it is that these costs need to be paid by someone, the maintainer.

  • Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 24 2022

    Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.

  • Download deepin 20.6 with Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums

    Deepin 20.6 released this June. This is the latest release of the Chinese-origin computer operating system that is beautiful, unique, easy to use, as well as Free Libre and Open Source Software. In this page you can download it with alternative links and checksums added for complete experience.

  • Cool Desktops Don’t Change

    Working on my old ThinkPad x220 feels easy because I’ve used the same software for over a decade. And while it’s tempting to switch to one of the endless new apps out there, there are good reasons to trust old tools.

  • SFP#15: All about Upcycling Android - FSFE

    In November 2021 the FSFE has launched the new campaign "Upcycling Android". If you haven't already upcycled your phone or you are curious to learn more about the campaign listen to our new Software Freedom Podcast episode with the campaigns manager Erik Albers.

  • Dev One laptop review: System76 and HP strike the perfect balance of form and function | TechRepublic

    I never hesitate to heap praise over System76. After all, they have not only produced some of the best Linux hardware on the market, but they’re also the creators of my daily Linux distribution (Pop!_OS) as well as a proud champion of open-source technology. I’ve been using a Thelio as my primary desktop for several years, and I’ve been anxiously awaiting the company to produce the perfect laptop. Don’t get me wrong, the laptops they currently offer are stellar, but I’ve always been less of a fan of Linux on laptops than I have been of it on the desktop. That’s not to say there’s nothing wrong with Linux on a laptop, but there’ve been certain issues that I believe have prevented it from excelling as it should. The new effort by System76 and HP has changed my mind on that stance. Not only have the two powerhouses proven they can work together to create a stunning piece of hardware, but they’ve also made it quite clear the power and flexibility of Linux can be harnessed for mobile devices to brilliant effect.

Programming Leftovers

  • The computers are fast, but you don't know it

    Humans have a shit sense of measurement, especially for quantities that they can't biologically perceive. For example, you intuitively know how much more heavy a 10kg object is than a 1kg object. For such quantities, your sense of measurement can improve if you have some way to translate them into signals that the brain is familiar with. For example, have you seen these videos?

  • Cargo Culting Software Engineering Practices

    Three months into my first Big Tech gig I was talking to a mentor about the overhead involved with the way the organisation worked. Meetings for standups, tech huddles, refinements, retros and product reviews; Processes such as limiting work in progress, desk checks, spikes, stories, and tasks. Coming from a startup we delivered high quality software without all of that labelled process. The mentor lent me his copy of Extreme Programming by Kent Beck, and that book gave me a framework to develop my own philosophy on software delivery and engineering practices.

  • Install Apache NetBeans IDE 14 On Ubuntu / AlmaLinux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Apache NetBeans IDE 14 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36.

Proprietary Software Leftovers

Qt News and Moves

  • Qt 6.4 Beta Released

    Qt 6.4 adds three modules compared to Qt 6.3 and of course brings multiple new features and improvements within the existing modules. New modules Qt 6.4 are Qt HTTP Server and Qt Quick 3D Physics, both available as a technology preview. We also restore Qt Text to Speech module, which is now updated and ported to Qt 6.4. Additionally to these, we have a new Qt VNC Server module providing remote UI functionality for Qt 6.4. The new Qt VNC Server module is available for selected commercial licenses. There are many important and exciting features within existing modules coming with Qt 6.4 as well - such as iOS style for Qt Quick Controls and spatial audio support for Qt Multimedia - and a lot more. One highly requested item is support for Qt for WebAssembly we have been working on via multiple technology previews in earlier Qt 6.x releases. With Qt 6.4 we are fully supporting Qt for WebAssembly as a new platform.

  • What can the automotive industry can learn from video games?

    At a glance, the traditional automotive and creative video games industries seem worlds apart with very little in common. However, when you look beyond the surface, there are many similarities between where the automotive industry is right now and where the game industry was a decade ago.

  • Qt Creator 8 Beta released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8 Beta!

  • Qt New Chief Maintainer

    The voting period for the new Chief Maintainer has ended yesterday. I’m really happy to say that we have elected a new Chief Maintainer. Before getting to the results, I’d like to thank both candidates for stepping up and their willingness to take over the role. The vote ended with 24 votes for Volker and 18 for Allan.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6