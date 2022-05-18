today's howtos
How To Install SFTPGo on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Install Secure File Transfer Protocol SFTPGO on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish server or desktop to get HTTP, WebDAV, and FTP/S support.
Transferring files is one of the most important tasks in the administration of a server or a web space. Of course, there are many different tools and protocols available for these – one of them is the Secure File Transport (SFTP). Compared to other methods such as the frequently used File Transport Protocol (FTP) or the Server Message Block or Common Internet File System (SMB/CIFS, Samba), it has specific advantages and disadvantages that do not share with any other standard.
How To Install and Use Sysdig on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will show you how to install and use sysdig on Ubuntu systems.
Sysdig is an open-source, system-level exploration application that capture, save, filter, and examine the real-time events of Linux systems. In a nutshell, it’s a robust performance analysis meth. You can integrate Sysdig with ansible, puppet, and logstash to extend the functionality.
How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch 8 on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 22.04
Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.
How to Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will show you how to install OBS Studio in Ubuntu 22.04
OBS Studio is Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming.
OBS Studio (formerly Open Broadcaster Software or OBS, for short) is a free, open-source, and cross-platform screencasting and streaming app. It is available for Windows, macOS, Linux distributions, and BSD. OBS Project raises funds on Open Collective and Patreon
How to Install MariaDB Server in RHEL 9 Linux
MariaDB is a free and open-source Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) that is a fork of MySQL. It’s a widely used database server and a household name among developer circles. From novices to intermediate and advanced database administrators, MariaDB has stamped its authority as one of the leading SQL databases in the industry.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install MariaDB on RHEL 9. We will install the community version which is free to download and use.
How to install Open Source API Gateway – Kong in Ubuntu 20.04 - Techtown
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Kong in Ubuntu 20.04. Kong is one of the most important API tools we can find in the world.
Migrate MariaDB to MySQL
MySQL first appeared in 1995 as an open-source project and was later acquired by Sun microsystems. Finally, Oracle acquired sun, leading to MySQL becoming an Oracle product. Many of the biggest names in the industry, like Facebook, Github, etc., use MySQL for their day-to-day operations. MySQL provides a comprehensive SQL shell that can even interpret Python and Javascript. In addition, MySQL supports JSON as table fields and allows users to query based on JSON keys.
It provides a secure authentication layer with support for very granular field-level controls for reading and writing. MySQL supports table encryption as well as binary log encryption. Development processes in MySQL are more closed when compared to MariaDB and the issue trackers refer to many oracle internal sources that are closed for the public.
Nginx – Optimizing Performance (Part 1)
In this series of articles, we’ll be looking at the various configuration options that we can tweak in order to improve performance in Nginx. Since there can be a lot to talk about regarding performance, I won’t be covering everything in just one article.
Serving PHP Files in Nginx
Nginx has been one of the most widely deployed web servers today. However, at its core it is merely just a reverse proxy. It can only serve static pages, and all of the dynamic content needs to be handled by other processes. In this article, we’re going to look into setting up our web server so that we can also serve PHP web pages.
Whenever nginx receives a request for a PHP file, it should pass it to another process. In the case of PHP, it is commonly the php-fpm program. We can do this using a number of different protocols. However, the most commonly used one turns out to be FastCGI. FastCGI is a binary protocol created for interfacing dynamic applications with a web server. It improves upon the earlier Common Gateway Interface (CGI) protocol with better performance.
