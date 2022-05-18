Metasploit 6.2.0 comes with 138 new modules, 148 enhancements and features
Metasploit is the world’s most used penetration testing framework. It helps security teams verify vulnerabilities, manage security assessments, and improve security awareness. Metasploit 6.2.0 is now available. It includes 138 new modules, 148 enhancements and features, improvements, and 156 bug fixes.
[...]
CVE-2022-21999 SpoolFool Privesc by Oliver Lyak and Shelby Pace, which exploits CVE-2022-21999: A local privilege escalation targeting the spool service on Windows 10 or Server builds 18362 or earlier.
Dirty Pipe Local Privilege Escalation via CVE-2022-0847 by Max Kellermann and timwr, which exploits CVE-2022-0847: A module targeting a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel starting with version 5.8. The module leverages the vulnerability to overwrite a SUID binary in order to gain privileges as the root user.
