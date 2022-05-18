The History of Ubuntu Linux Distribution System
Ubuntu is one of the most popular and widely used Linux distributions in the world, thanks to its user-friendliness, elegant and simple UI, and a large online community that provides support and solutions to common user problems. As a result, over the years, Ubuntu has become one of the most recommended Linux distributions for beginners.
Ubuntu Linux derives its name from ‘Ubuntu’, a South African word that means ‘I am because you are’. This is a translation to mean that we become who we are through other people and denotes the spirit of togetherness.
Ubuntu was the first Linux distribution to have scheduled releases on a predictable cycle. Starting October 2004, a new release of Ubuntu is typically released every 6 months.
In 2006, Ubuntu made a slight adjustment to its release cadence. The fourth release, which would be made after every two years would receive long-term support (LTS) for production and large scale-deployments. This is the genesis of the acronym LTS.
