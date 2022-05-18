today's howtos
How To Install Google Chrome on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Chrome is a cross-platform web browser that was created by the company Google. It is a fast and solid browser with a good security record. It has some unique features and is generally pretty light on system resources. Chrome was available on Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Google Chrome web browser on a Fedora 36.
Podman Compose or Docker Compose: Which should you use in Podman? | Enable Sysadmin
Both projects let you run multiple Podman containers on a single machine. But their differences might make one more appealing than the other.
How to install Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04.
Infrastructure as code (IAC) tools allow you to manage your infrastructure with a configuration file rather than through a graphical interface. IAC allows you to build, change and manage your infrastructure in a safe, consistent, and repeatable way by defining configurations that you can version, reuse and share.
How to install Apache Kafka on Alma Linux 9
Apache Kafka is a distributed event store and stream-processing platform. It is an open-source system developed by the Apache Software Foundation written in Java and Scala. The project aims to provide a unified, high-throughput, low-latency platform for handling real-time data feeds
It is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications.
How to Install and Configure Kibana on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Kibana on Ubuntu 22.04.
Kibana is a proprietary data visualization dashboard software for Elasticsearch, whose open source successor in OpenSearch is OpenSearch Dashboards. It is a data visualization and exploration tool used for log and time-series analytics, application monitoring, and operational intelligence use cases. It offers powerful and easy-to-use features such as histograms, line graphs, pie charts, heat maps, and built-in geospatial support. Kibana also acts as the user interface for monitoring, managing, and securing an Elastic Stack cluster — as well as the centralized hub for built-in solutions developed on the Elastic Stack.
How to Install Waterfox Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye
Waterfox is fresh air for those who want to maintain their privacy and security online. This browser has been made explicitly with 64-bit processors in mind but also runs on ARM devices like smartphones or tablets without any issues! In addition, it can be found across multiple platforms, including classic desktop systems and recent ones such as Mac OS X/ Linux interfaces, where users will enjoy its fast performance thanks to an open-source codebase that ensures stability over time.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Waterfox Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye desktop using the command line terminal with tips about maintaining and removing the browser versions.
