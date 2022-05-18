today's howtos
-
Linux NFS Mount Entry in fstab (/etc/fstab) with Example
NFS stands for ‘Network File System’. This mechanism allows Unix machines to share files and directories over the network. Using this feature, a Linux machine can mount a remote directory (residing in a NFS server machine) just like a local directory and can access files from it.
An NFS share can be mounted on a machine by adding a line to the /etc/fstab file. In this guide, we learn about NFS mount entry in the fstab file. Check what options fstab has to mount to NFS for better performance.
-
Deleted files recovery on Linux - Full guide
Losing files is really annoying for all of us. Many think that the data they have just lost is gone for good and there is no way it can be retrieved or recovered. The good news is that there are toolsthat can do magic, .i.e. they may help recover these files. It is important to know however that the earlier you notice the deletion, the more likely these tools will be able to recover your files. When you realize you’ve deleted something, you shouldn’t try to mess up with the other files. Don’t copy, cut or paste, don’t manipulate files, don’t delete and install programs unless this is absolutely necessary as it will be the case with the tools below.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to recover deleted files on Linux using some built-in and downloadable utilities.
-
Backup Proxmox Containers And VMs To USB Drive - OSTechNix
The first thing you should do after installing a Proxmox server is to decide how to backup your proxmox containers and virtual machines and where to save those backups safely. Keeping the backups in the same system isn't a real backup strategy and it is NOT SAFE. In this step by step guide, we will see how to backup Proxmox containers and virtual machines to an external USB drive via Proxmox web UI. We will also see how to overwrite an existing container or VM and how to restore the deleted container and VM from the backup.
If you run Proxmox on production, you must know how to backup the Proxmox containers/VMs periodically in order to avoid data loss. Fortunately, Proxmox web dashboard makes the job even easier and quicker.
-
How to solve Docker error: no space left on device
You will find below how to fix the Docker error : no space left on device . There are two similar solutions. The first is the long winded whereas the second is the fastest.
-
How to Back Up Your Data With Déjà Dup on Linux
Do you have any documents or information on your PC that you can't afford to lose? Then you should take a backup.
A data backup protects you from losing valuable data such as family photos, travel documents, etc. in case of a disaster, hardware failure, malicious attack on your computer, etc. Let's explore how you can back up your data on Linux using Déjà Dup, also known as Backups.
-
How To Install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gulp is an open-source JavaScript toolkit developed by Eric Schoffstall that helps developers to automate & enhance their workflow. Gulp is useful to make automate processes and run repetitive tasks easily. It also includes the feature of piping output to another command.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gulp.js on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to install and configure docker in Alma Linux 9
Docker is an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
In this guide we are going to explore various options to install docker in Alma Linux 9.
-
How to make Google Chrome the default Browser in Ubuntu - OSNote
Chrome is the most used web-browser across the world. Everyone, in no matter what walk of life, has at least heard of it, if not used it in any capacity. It provides a plethora of features, supporting a plethora of extensions, and developer options that make it a must have web browser for everyone. Though Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04 allows you to download Chrome, they both come with Firefox as a default.
So, if you’re like me and you are not satisfied with Firefox and want to use Chrome to scratch that itch, here is how to make chrome default browser.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Qt News and Moves
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 14 min ago