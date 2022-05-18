Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of June 2022 04:53:23 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Linux NFS Mount Entry in fstab (/etc/fstab) with Example

    NFS stands for ‘Network File System’. This mechanism allows Unix machines to share files and directories over the network. Using this feature, a Linux machine can mount a remote directory (residing in a NFS server machine) just like a local directory and can access files from it.

    An NFS share can be mounted on a machine by adding a line to the /etc/fstab file. In this guide, we learn about NFS mount entry in the fstab file. Check what options fstab has to mount to NFS for better performance.

  • Deleted files recovery on Linux - Full guide

    Losing files is really annoying for all of us. Many think that the data they have just lost is gone for good and there is no way it can be retrieved or recovered. The good news is that there are toolsthat can do magic, .i.e. they may help recover these files. It is important to know however that the earlier you notice the deletion, the more likely these tools will be able to recover your files. When you realize you’ve deleted something, you shouldn’t try to mess up with the other files. Don’t copy, cut or paste, don’t manipulate files, don’t delete and install programs unless this is absolutely necessary as it will be the case with the tools below.

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to recover deleted files on Linux using some built-in and downloadable utilities.

  • Backup Proxmox Containers And VMs To USB Drive - OSTechNix

    The first thing you should do after installing a Proxmox server is to decide how to backup your proxmox containers and virtual machines and where to save those backups safely. Keeping the backups in the same system isn't a real backup strategy and it is NOT SAFE. In this step by step guide, we will see how to backup Proxmox containers and virtual machines to an external USB drive via Proxmox web UI. We will also see how to overwrite an existing container or VM and how to restore the deleted container and VM from the backup.

    If you run Proxmox on production, you must know how to backup the Proxmox containers/VMs periodically in order to avoid data loss. Fortunately, Proxmox web dashboard makes the job even easier and quicker.

  • How to solve Docker error: no space left on device

    You will find below how to fix the Docker error : no space left on device . There are two similar solutions. The first is the long winded whereas the second is the fastest.

  • How to Back Up Your Data With Déjà Dup on Linux

    Do you have any documents or information on your PC that you can't afford to lose? Then you should take a backup.

    A data backup protects you from losing valuable data such as family photos, travel documents, etc. in case of a disaster, hardware failure, malicious attack on your computer, etc. Let's explore how you can back up your data on Linux using Déjà Dup, also known as Backups.

  • How To Install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gulp is an open-source JavaScript toolkit developed by Eric Schoffstall that helps developers to automate & enhance their workflow. Gulp is useful to make automate processes and run repetitive tasks easily. It also includes the feature of piping output to another command.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gulp.js on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install and configure docker in Alma Linux 9

    Docker is an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.

    Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.

    In this guide we are going to explore various options to install docker in Alma Linux 9.

  • How to make Google Chrome the default Browser in Ubuntu - OSNote

    Chrome is the most used web-browser across the world. Everyone, in no matter what walk of life, has at least heard of it, if not used it in any capacity. It provides a plethora of features, supporting a plethora of extensions, and developer options that make it a must have web browser for everyone. Though Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04 allows you to download Chrome, they both come with Firefox as a default.

    So, if you’re like me and you are not satisfied with Firefox and want to use Chrome to scratch that itch, here is how to make chrome default browser.

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • curl is REUSE compliant | daniel.haxx.se

    The REUSE project is an effort to make Open Source projects provide copyright and license information (for all files) in a machine readable way. When a project is fully REUSE compliant, you can easily figure out the copyright and license situation for every single file it holds. The easiest way to accomplish this is to make sure that all files have the correct header with the appropriate copyright info and SPDX-License-Identifier specified, but it also has ways to provide that meta data in adjacent files – for files where prepending that info isn’t sensible.

  • Don't be that open-source user, don't be me

    Before I was a maintainer of open source software I was a user of open source software, and I sometimes behaved badly. While using some application or library I would discover a bug or something would break my workflow with a new release and I would head to GitHub to report it. Sometimes when I got there I would find that it has already been reported, so I would comment on the issue to add anything else I thought was useful and to add weight to the report. I also occasionally returned to issues that hadn’t been resolved to see if I could add any more useful information or to ask if there was an ETA on a fix. I felt I was being helpful. What I didn’t consider was that my interactions were taking time/attention/resources/patience from the project. User support is a cost. If you take anything away from this post I hope it is that these costs need to be paid by someone, the maintainer.

  • Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 24 2022

    Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.

  • Download deepin 20.6 with Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums

    Deepin 20.6 released this June. This is the latest release of the Chinese-origin computer operating system that is beautiful, unique, easy to use, as well as Free Libre and Open Source Software. In this page you can download it with alternative links and checksums added for complete experience.

  • Cool Desktops Don’t Change

    Working on my old ThinkPad x220 feels easy because I’ve used the same software for over a decade. And while it’s tempting to switch to one of the endless new apps out there, there are good reasons to trust old tools.

  • SFP#15: All about Upcycling Android - FSFE

    In November 2021 the FSFE has launched the new campaign "Upcycling Android". If you haven't already upcycled your phone or you are curious to learn more about the campaign listen to our new Software Freedom Podcast episode with the campaigns manager Erik Albers.

  • Dev One laptop review: System76 and HP strike the perfect balance of form and function | TechRepublic

    I never hesitate to heap praise over System76. After all, they have not only produced some of the best Linux hardware on the market, but they’re also the creators of my daily Linux distribution (Pop!_OS) as well as a proud champion of open-source technology. I’ve been using a Thelio as my primary desktop for several years, and I’ve been anxiously awaiting the company to produce the perfect laptop. Don’t get me wrong, the laptops they currently offer are stellar, but I’ve always been less of a fan of Linux on laptops than I have been of it on the desktop. That’s not to say there’s nothing wrong with Linux on a laptop, but there’ve been certain issues that I believe have prevented it from excelling as it should. The new effort by System76 and HP has changed my mind on that stance. Not only have the two powerhouses proven they can work together to create a stunning piece of hardware, but they’ve also made it quite clear the power and flexibility of Linux can be harnessed for mobile devices to brilliant effect.

Programming Leftovers

  • The computers are fast, but you don't know it

    Humans have a shit sense of measurement, especially for quantities that they can't biologically perceive. For example, you intuitively know how much more heavy a 10kg object is than a 1kg object. For such quantities, your sense of measurement can improve if you have some way to translate them into signals that the brain is familiar with. For example, have you seen these videos?

  • Cargo Culting Software Engineering Practices

    Three months into my first Big Tech gig I was talking to a mentor about the overhead involved with the way the organisation worked. Meetings for standups, tech huddles, refinements, retros and product reviews; Processes such as limiting work in progress, desk checks, spikes, stories, and tasks. Coming from a startup we delivered high quality software without all of that labelled process. The mentor lent me his copy of Extreme Programming by Kent Beck, and that book gave me a framework to develop my own philosophy on software delivery and engineering practices.

  • Install Apache NetBeans IDE 14 On Ubuntu / AlmaLinux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Apache NetBeans IDE 14 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36.

Proprietary Software Leftovers

Qt News and Moves

  • Qt 6.4 Beta Released

    Qt 6.4 adds three modules compared to Qt 6.3 and of course brings multiple new features and improvements within the existing modules. New modules Qt 6.4 are Qt HTTP Server and Qt Quick 3D Physics, both available as a technology preview. We also restore Qt Text to Speech module, which is now updated and ported to Qt 6.4. Additionally to these, we have a new Qt VNC Server module providing remote UI functionality for Qt 6.4. The new Qt VNC Server module is available for selected commercial licenses. There are many important and exciting features within existing modules coming with Qt 6.4 as well - such as iOS style for Qt Quick Controls and spatial audio support for Qt Multimedia - and a lot more. One highly requested item is support for Qt for WebAssembly we have been working on via multiple technology previews in earlier Qt 6.x releases. With Qt 6.4 we are fully supporting Qt for WebAssembly as a new platform.

  • What can the automotive industry can learn from video games?

    At a glance, the traditional automotive and creative video games industries seem worlds apart with very little in common. However, when you look beyond the surface, there are many similarities between where the automotive industry is right now and where the game industry was a decade ago.

  • Qt Creator 8 Beta released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8 Beta!

  • Qt New Chief Maintainer

    The voting period for the new Chief Maintainer has ended yesterday. I’m really happy to say that we have elected a new Chief Maintainer. Before getting to the results, I’d like to thank both candidates for stepping up and their willingness to take over the role. The vote ended with 24 votes for Volker and 18 for Allan.

