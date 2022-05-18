Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.5 RC 4
The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.
At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!
This RC 4 fixes a number of recent regressions and older bugs. Notably, this fixes a potential crash on Windows 11 on scenes using specific fonts. It also significantly refactors the new navigation system to make it closer to the version in Godot 4.0, and provide the missing features that 3.5 users would require to use it fully.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 309 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Qt News and Moves
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 14 min ago