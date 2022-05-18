today's howtos
LFCS – Network Hostname | Linux.org
We have gone over hostnames in previous articles, but we are going to cover it again. We’ll also be covering hostname resolution for CentOS7 and Ubuntu 18.04. Trust me, this one was difficult to get resolved (no pun intended).
A hostname is a simple name used to represent a device on a network. It is easier to remember the hostname than an IP Address.
On a local network, names can be something like ‘Server’, ‘system1’, ‘laptop2’, etc. On a local network, the Domain Name of the Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN) is ‘.local’. The FQDN could be ‘Server1.local’, ‘system1.local’, etc.
On the Internet, you have a FQDN such as ‘www.linux.org’. The hostname is ‘www’ and the domain name is ‘linux.org’.
How to Use WhatsApp on Your Chromebook
How to install NewCP on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install NewCP on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to easily transfer files between Linux desktops with Warp | TechRepublic
Jack Wallen shows you what might be the easiest method of transferring files between Linux desktops on the market.
How to install Angular on CentOS 9 Stream
If you want to be a Frontend developer, then you need to know how to install Angular. In this case, we have chosen CentOS 9 Stream as our system because it is a solid and new system that many developers can use for their purposes.
How to Set up Automatic Security Updates on Ubuntu (Complete Guide)
This guide shows how to automatically set up updates on the Ubuntu system, also known as unattended upgrades.
We know the Linux operating system is considered secure “by design.” However, regular maintenance by applying released security updates ensures that it will remain such. In addition, they address pre-existing vulnerabilities that malicious users can use to compromise the system.
One of the most common approaches used by Linux system administrators is manually installing security updates. The problem with this approach is that it cannot ensure consistent regularity.
How To Install Ntopng on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ntopng on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ntopng is a web-based application for true network traffic flow monitoring that is available as open freeware. It’s an improved kind of innovative Ntop that displays network use, statistics, and analytical data. Ntopng comes in professional and corporate editions with license restrictions, as well as a free open source community version. It supports major OS including Unix, Windows, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ntopng network monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Install AngularJS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Angular is a popular, open-source web application framework for building mobile and desktop apps. It was developed in 2009 by Google to help developers design complex applications from scratch without having expert knowledge of coding languages like C# or Java which can take up valuable time when you want something simple with little functionality at first but grow as your project develops over the years.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Angular on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.
How to Install Signal Messenger on Debian 11 Bullseye
Signal Messenger is a free, open-source messaging app that has been around for several years and specializes in end-to-end encryption. When you need to communicate securely but find it hard because of the restrictions put on traditional messaging apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, Signal messenger is one of the better forms of communication for those that require the utmost privacy.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Signal Messenger on Debian 11 Bullseye. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the software securely and adequately.
How to Install Vue.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Vue is a progressive JavaScript framework that makes it easy for anyone with some knowledge of HTML and CSS to create beautiful web applications. With Vue’s various tools, you can build your project in no time!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vue.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.
Set Up Nginx FastCGI Cache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Nginx is a powerful web application server. However, combined with LEMP situations, PHP is known to be slow with requests needing to go to PHP-FPM, which then queries MySQL/MariaDB database, then Nginx will generate a static HTML page which is then delivered back to Nginx.
So, the overheads increase dramatically if a website server is under heavy load. However, Nginx supports a cache solution with FastCGI to reduce the overhead and allow a server to handle more page requests with in-demand files being served from a cache instead of doing the whole route of going to the database and back.
The following tutorial will show you how to set up Nginx FastCGI Cache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the command line terminal.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Today in Techrights
This Week in GNOME: #48 Adaptive Calendar
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 10 to June 17.
