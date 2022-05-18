Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of June 2022 04:58:57 AM

When it comes to 21st-century communication, nothing quite fits the bill like a Raspberry Pi-powered translator that flashes a light in Morse code when Telegram messages come through. At least, that’s what Dmytro Panin (also known online as Dr2mod) has come to develop with his latest project, and we couldn’t be more mesmerized!

Are you tired of opening Telegram to check for new messages? Panin decided that a visual notification system would be much more fun and opted to create this Morse code translation platform to get the job done. Linking up with Telegram, users can look at the light when a message comes through to get a glimpse at the recently received text.

This is one of many projects we’ve featured from Panin, who seems to do nothing in his spare time but make really cool Raspberry Pi projects. Some of his previous projects include an SDR airplane monitor and this flappy bird game played by an AI.

