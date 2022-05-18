Language Selection

Raspberry Pi Converts Telegram Messages to Morse Code

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of June 2022 04:58:57 AM
Hardware

When it comes to 21st-century communication, nothing quite fits the bill like a Raspberry Pi-powered translator that flashes a light in Morse code when Telegram messages come through. At least, that’s what Dmytro Panin (also known online as Dr2mod) has come to develop with his latest project, and we couldn’t be more mesmerized!

Are you tired of opening Telegram to check for new messages? Panin decided that a visual notification system would be much more fun and opted to create this Morse code translation platform to get the job done. Linking up with Telegram, users can look at the light when a message comes through to get a glimpse at the recently received text.

This is one of many projects we’ve featured from Panin, who seems to do nothing in his spare time but make really cool Raspberry Pi projects. Some of his previous projects include an SDR airplane monitor and this flappy bird game played by an AI.

BSD Leftovers

  • BSD Now 459: NetBSD Kernel benchmark

    This week’s BSD Now is depressingly honest in the title; no puns. Along with the normal links, there’s a Beastie Bit this week for Networks From Scratch.

  • Two versions, both right

    An interesting thought: since HAMMER2 is intended to be a multi-master file system, it has to figure out – and quickly – which is the most up to date versions of any given file. That means you could have multiple versions of a file existing at the same time until that decision is made. That wouldn’t be visible from a user perspective.

  • Using Netgraph for FreeBSD’s bhyve Networking

    FreeBSD’s bhyve hypervisor offers support for virtual networks connections. Beginning with FreeBSD13, bhyve also supports a netgraph backend for its virtual network devices.

Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic

Android Leftovers

Android Platform Calendar Access

In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API. Read more

