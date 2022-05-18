Language Selection

How to Install ImageMagick 7 on Ubuntu/Debian

Linux

If you are an editor and editing images is part of your daily life, then you should try the ImageMagick tool.

ImageMagick is a free and open-source tool to edit, create, compose, or convert digital images into other formats. It supports over 200 formats, including PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, HEIC, SVG, PDF, DPX, EXR, and TIFF.

BSD Leftovers

  • BSD Now 459: NetBSD Kernel benchmark

    This week’s BSD Now is depressingly honest in the title; no puns. Along with the normal links, there’s a Beastie Bit this week for Networks From Scratch.

  • Two versions, both right

    An interesting thought: since HAMMER2 is intended to be a multi-master file system, it has to figure out – and quickly – which is the most up to date versions of any given file. That means you could have multiple versions of a file existing at the same time until that decision is made. That wouldn’t be visible from a user perspective.

  • Using Netgraph for FreeBSD’s bhyve Networking

    FreeBSD’s bhyve hypervisor offers support for virtual networks connections. Beginning with FreeBSD13, bhyve also supports a netgraph backend for its virtual network devices.

Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic

Android Leftovers

Android Platform Calendar Access

In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API. Read more

