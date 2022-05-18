This week in KDE: non-blurry XWayland apps!
Plasma 5.26 will resolve a major pain point for users of the Wayland session with high DPI screens: you’ll now be able to choose how you want your XWayland-using apps to be scaled:
By the compositor–ensuring uniform scaling, but blurriness (this is the status quo)
By the apps themselves–allowing them to use their pre-existing X11 high DPI capabilities, if they have them, but leaving apps without such capabilities at the wrong scale
So if all the XWayland apps you use support high DPI scaling properly on X11, you can use this new setting to make them look nice and crisp at your chosen scale factor...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BSD Leftovers
Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic
Android Leftovers
Android Platform Calendar Access
In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API.
My week in KDE: Plasma, REUSE and Apps
My week in KDE: Plasma, REUSE and Apps