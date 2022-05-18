Language Selection

Android Platform Calendar Access

Android
KDE

In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it.

KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API.

Android Platform Calendar Access

