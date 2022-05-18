Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Android 12 update released in the US - SamMobile
Hands on Review of the Hisense A9 4G E INK Android 11 Smartphone - Good e-Reader
Information-Stealing Android Malware Spotted On The Play Store
Researchers Uncover 'Hermit' Android Spyware Used in Kazakhstan, Syria, and Italy
How to Automatically Forward Text Messages to Email or Cloud on Android - Make Tech Easier
Android Auto is currently having trouble telling day from night
Nearby Unlock might let you get into your Android phone with your Wear OS watch
Top 10 Best Cheap Flight Android Apps – 2022
Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic
Android Platform Calendar Access
In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API.
