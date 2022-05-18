Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic
-
How to play the first text adventure game... in style.
The very first major text adventure game, Colossal Cave Adventure, is 46 years old this year. And, with the 3D re-make (by the legendary Ken and Roberta Williams, founders of Sierra) around the corner… now seems like a great time to revisit the original classic.
Wether you are new to Colossal Cave Adventure (often simply called “adventure” or “ADVENT”), or have simply not played it in some time, below you will find everything you need to experience the game in the most ultimate way possible.
-
Arthurian legend merged with sci-fi horror, The Hand of Merlin is out now
Ready for another turn-based RPG with some rogue-lite mechanics, with the addition of a pretty strange storyline? The Hand of Merlin is out now with Native Linux support.
-
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE arrives on Steam — plus it's Steam Deck Verified
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE has officially landed on Humble Store and Steam, and the good news is that it works on Linux plus it's Steam Deck Verified. Seems Valve were well aware to get it Deck Verified status right away, looks like we know why Proton 7.0-3 released recently then!
-
Get a copy of BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION free in the GOG Summer Sale
GOG have put up another game on a free giveaway for 72 hours, this time it's the rather great looking sci-fi adventure BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION.
-
Core Keeper's first major update The Sunken Sea is out now
An absolute gem of a game this and now perhaps a good time to go back and spend some proper time with it, as the rather large The Sunken Sea update is out now.
-
War Thunder has the Danger Zone update out with the F-14A Tomcat
Got the need for speed? The F-14A Tomcat has landed in War Thunder with the major Danger Zone update out now.
-
Epic Online Services gets free cross-play tooling that will support Linux
Epic Games just announced a big upgrade to Epic Online Services, which will now include a full toolkit to enable developers to do cross-play.
-
BSD Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android Platform Calendar Access
In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API.
