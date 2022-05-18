Here's yet another note-to-self on using jq, this time to transform a flat list of order totals and dates into a summary of total order values by year.

In doing some research for an upcoming live stream I was looking at the Northwind OData v4 service and in particular at the Summary_of_Sales_by_Years entity set. It is not what I initially expected; rather than be a summary of sales by year, it was a list of orders each with a shipping date, order ID and order total. There are over 800 entries, and I grabbed all of them and stored them in a single JSON file Summary_of_Sales_by_Years.json using a Bash shell script slurp that auto-follows the @odata.nextLink annotation trail on each chunk response.