Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of June 2022 10:18:58 AM
HowTos
  • Free associating from 'df' to RCE

    This chat lead to the inevitable topic of that time someone wrote an uninstaller that did something like "rm -rf $THING/", and sometimes $THING would be empty, so fun things happened. This generally put us in the mindset of "how can things go wrong", and "how can they can *be made* to go wrong, if you wanted to do that". The fact that a PATH was coming into play suggested system() or popen(), both of which run through a shell and thus introduce the possibility of injecting your own commands.

  • Summing and grouping values with jq

    Here's yet another note-to-self on using jq, this time to transform a flat list of order totals and dates into a summary of total order values by year.

    In doing some research for an upcoming live stream I was looking at the Northwind OData v4 service and in particular at the Summary_of_Sales_by_Years entity set. It is not what I initially expected; rather than be a summary of sales by year, it was a list of orders each with a shipping date, order ID and order total. There are over 800 entries, and I grabbed all of them and stored them in a single JSON file Summary_of_Sales_by_Years.json using a Bash shell script slurp that auto-follows the @odata.nextLink annotation trail on each chunk response.

  • SVG to PNG

    Here is a way to get a high-quality PNG image with R: save it as SVG first, then convert the SVG file to a PNG file, with the rsvg package.

  • How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreWolf Browser on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, the LibreWolf web browser is designed to increase protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques, while also including a few security improvements. LibreWolf is available on all desktop-based operating systems such as Windows, Mac, and Linux distributions

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LibreWolf Browser on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

BSD Leftovers

  • BSD Now 459: NetBSD Kernel benchmark

    This week’s BSD Now is depressingly honest in the title; no puns. Along with the normal links, there’s a Beastie Bit this week for Networks From Scratch.

  • Two versions, both right

    An interesting thought: since HAMMER2 is intended to be a multi-master file system, it has to figure out – and quickly – which is the most up to date versions of any given file. That means you could have multiple versions of a file existing at the same time until that decision is made. That wouldn’t be visible from a user perspective.

  • Using Netgraph for FreeBSD’s bhyve Networking

    FreeBSD’s bhyve hypervisor offers support for virtual networks connections. Beginning with FreeBSD13, bhyve also supports a netgraph backend for its virtual network devices.

Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic

Android Leftovers

Android Platform Calendar Access

In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API. Read more

