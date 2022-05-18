today's howtos
-
Free associating from 'df' to RCE
This chat lead to the inevitable topic of that time someone wrote an uninstaller that did something like "rm -rf $THING/", and sometimes $THING would be empty, so fun things happened. This generally put us in the mindset of "how can things go wrong", and "how can they can *be made* to go wrong, if you wanted to do that". The fact that a PATH was coming into play suggested system() or popen(), both of which run through a shell and thus introduce the possibility of injecting your own commands.
-
Summing and grouping values with jq
Here's yet another note-to-self on using jq, this time to transform a flat list of order totals and dates into a summary of total order values by year.
In doing some research for an upcoming live stream I was looking at the Northwind OData v4 service and in particular at the Summary_of_Sales_by_Years entity set. It is not what I initially expected; rather than be a summary of sales by year, it was a list of orders each with a shipping date, order ID and order total. There are over 800 entries, and I grabbed all of them and stored them in a single JSON file Summary_of_Sales_by_Years.json using a Bash shell script slurp that auto-follows the @odata.nextLink annotation trail on each chunk response.
-
SVG to PNG
Here is a way to get a high-quality PNG image with R: save it as SVG first, then convert the SVG file to a PNG file, with the rsvg package.
-
How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreWolf Browser on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, the LibreWolf web browser is designed to increase protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques, while also including a few security improvements. LibreWolf is available on all desktop-based operating systems such as Windows, Mac, and Linux distributions
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LibreWolf Browser on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BSD Leftovers
Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic
Android Leftovers
Android Platform Calendar Access
In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API.
Recent comments
3 hours 35 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 38 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago