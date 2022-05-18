today's leftovers
Pulling MikroTik into the Limelight
So, you want to start reverse engineering MikroTik routers. Where do you start? As opposed to many routers which act more as a collection of independent binaries for each service, MikroTik devices implement a system of interconnected binaries which perform tasks for one another. Unfortunately, there is limited publicly available information about how this system-wide implementation works, and the good, technical information available is now a few years old. In that time, MikroTik released a number of minor version updates and one major revision software upgrade, making some of the technical details obsolete.
Consequently, we are left generally in the dark as to how MikroTik works, and digging into its dense, hand-rolled C++ binaries filled with custom library calls is a daunting task.
This blog post, which overviews our presentation at REcon 2022, outlines key knowledge and introduces tools that we created during our research over the past handful of months.
A conceptual primer on the single transferable vote – 6: Meek method
In part 5, we presented the weighted inclusive Gregory method. In that part and all previous parts, during the distribution of preferences we have ‘skipped over’ any candidates who have already been elected, as we said that to give extra votes to any of those candidates would be a waste.
While it is true that to leave a candidate with more votes than the quota, while there are vacancies still to fill, would be wasteful, there is another option we could have taken, rather than skipping those preferences completely.
Amend 3.4 Released
Convergence of DBaaS and BaaS
When competing against a cloud hyperscaler, a database is an excellent place to start. Low churn (data gravity), expensive products (often not fully utilized), and naturally built-in net dollar retention (databases rarely shrink). A look at two separate but converging spaces of database-as-a-service (DBaaS) and backend-as-a-service (BaaS).
How fast can a 6502 transfer memory
After Gregorio posted this image earlier this week, it sparked a fair amount of discussion on the interwebs about the memory transfer speed of a 6502 processor.
The 6502 on Commodore machines shares the clock with the video chip. Since dual ported ram wasn't financially feasible at the time, they chose a memory access trick that allowed both the video chip and processor to access memory during a single clock cycle. I think it's the same on most Commodores, but on the VIC-20, the processor accesses the memory on the low part of the signal and the VIC chip on the high part. Maybe that's backward... anyhoo, you get the point.
Ibase launches 3.5-inch SBC with Tiger Lake H CPUs, quad-displays and dual GbE
Ibase released a 3.5” single board computer (SBC) that is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake H). The high performance IB956 SBC has quad-displays, dual GbE ports and dual SATA III.
Ibase’s new SBCs offer support for three models of Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake “H” processor:
When Soatok Used Bugcrowd
Sometimes, when I wanted to report a vulnerability to a product, service, or software project, I would be instructed to disclose my findings through a bug bounty platform such as HackerOne or Bugcrowd. When this happens, I might look around to see if any of the other programs interest me, but they rarely do.
As a consequence of this conduct, I’ve accrued a few thousand dollars over the years from both platforms. That may sound like a lot of money, but it’s basically a mobile phone bill’s worth of bounty money over 3+ years.
BSD Leftovers
Games: Retro (Colossal Cave Adventure) and New Stuff, Including GOG and Epic
Android Leftovers
Android Platform Calendar Access
In a previous post about KDE Itinerary I mentioned Android platform calendar support for the KCalendarCore framework. This is meanwhile functional (code), and here are some more details about it. KCalendarCore not too long ago got a plugin interface for abstracting access to platform calendaring solutions. For this we now have an implementation for the Android platform calendaring API.
