Closed Source vs. Open Source Hardware Drivers: Why It Matters
On most computers, you don't have a choice. On Windows and macOS, your drivers are proprietary. On Chrome OS, whether your drivers are open or closed, that knowledge is largely unknown and irrelevant to your experience.
But if you're using Linux, then this question matters. Unless you need the extra power that a proprietary driver can provide, such as for gaming, hardware with open source drivers often provides a better experience. And such drivers better align with the broader ethos and functionality that distinguishes Linux from other OSes.
New KDE Goals: submission stage is now open!
I’m super excited to finally announce the start of the submission process for the brand new KDE Goals!
Starting today, you can submit a new proposal on the workboard and shape the future direction of the KDE community.
This stage in the process lasts 4 weeks, but don’t wait until the last moment! Submit early, and use the remaining time to listen to feedback, refine and update the proposal. Only the submission with good descriptions will move to the next stage: the community vote.
Also: Adding Spaces Horizontal Bar to NeoChat - GSoC'22 post #3
Selenium is a versatile tool, which is widely used for automating browser-based tests. It can be used to automate tests for web applications and web services. Selenium supports a number of programming languages, including Java, C#, Python, and Ruby.
This makes it possible to write tests in the language that you are most comfortable with. In addition, Selenium has a large user community that provides support and help when needed.
This tutorial will help you to configure the environment for Selenium with Python and Chrome on Fedora. We will discuss an example written in Python.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Draw.io Desktop App on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Draw.io is a cross-platform graph diagramming web application sketching written in HTML5 and JavaScript that is free and open source. The service will allow us to develop drawings, graphics, and more without the need for expensive and heavy software.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Draw.io Desktop App on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
The guys testing updating EasyOS to 4.1 have reported failure at the reboot, where there is a report 'easy'sfs' cannot be found:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=59851#p59851
So, I am going through the steps of a frugal install to a internal drive partition, version 3.4.7, then I will update it to 4.1.
I have chosen sda6, which has a ext4 filesystem. Created a folder 'easyos' in it, then copied the three files for version 3.4.7 to it:
Need to update your Raspberry Pi to the latest version of its default operating system, but can't work out how to do it?
Since Raspbian was replaced by Raspberry Pi OS, things have changed a little.
Here’s what you need to know about updating the Raspberry Pi OS.
ImageMagick or Imagick, is a popular image editing tool to create, edit, compose, or convert digital images into another format. It supports over 200 formats, including PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, HEIC, SVG, PDF, DPX, EXR, and TIFF.
It provides various editing tools such as resizing, flipping, mirroring, rotating, distorting, shearing, and transforming images, adjusting image colors, applying multiple special effects, drawing text, lines, polygons, ellipses, and Bézier curves.
Today, you will learn how to install ImageMagick as an extension for PHP scripts in a few simple steps.
Welcome to our tutorial on how to install OTRS ticketting system on Rocky Linux. OTRS, an acronym for Open Source Ticket Request System, is a flexible ticket request and process management system for customer services, Helpdesk, and IT services.
OTRS ships with a comprehensive list of features that you can check them on the OTRS feature list page.
Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Terraform on Fedora 36.
Infrastructure as code (IAC) tools allow you to manage your infrastructure with a configuration file rather than through a graphical interface. IAC allows you to build, change and manage your infrastructure in a safe, consistent, and repeatable way by defining configurations that you can version, reuse and share.
