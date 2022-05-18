On most computers, you don't have a choice. On Windows and macOS, your drivers are proprietary. On Chrome OS, whether your drivers are open or closed, that knowledge is largely unknown and irrelevant to your experience. But if you're using Linux, then this question matters. Unless you need the extra power that a proprietary driver can provide, such as for gaming, hardware with open source drivers often provides a better experience. And such drivers better align with the broader ethos and functionality that distinguishes Linux from other OSes.

New KDE Goals: submission stage is now open! I’m super excited to finally announce the start of the submission process for the brand new KDE Goals! Starting today, you can submit a new proposal on the workboard and shape the future direction of the KDE community. This stage in the process lasts 4 weeks, but don’t wait until the last moment! Submit early, and use the remaining time to listen to feedback, refine and update the proposal. Only the submission with good descriptions will move to the next stage: the community vote. Also: Adding Spaces Horizontal Bar to NeoChat - GSoC'22 post #3