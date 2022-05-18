Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Pringing, MicroPython, and More
How Wordle inspired me to create a 3D printing wiki the open source way | Opensource.com
You decide to buy a 3D printer. You do your research, and you settle on an open system that uses resin as its material. You spend a nice chunk of money, and after a few weeks of waiting, it finally arrives.
You unbox it. It's gorgeous. You do some small assembly, pour in the liquid resin, and you're ready to go. You fire up the software. It asks you to type in the correct parameters for the material. You check the bottle but you can't see any parameters. You check online, but still can't find anything.
A bit confused, you write an email to the manufacturer, asking if they could point you in the right direction. The manufacturer tells you they also don't know the parameters, but they are pretty sure they exist, and you should try to guess them yourself. Baffled, you start wondering whether this is really what resin printing is like, or if you've been duped by this company.
Add an OLED display to Raspberry PI Pico with MicroPython
OLED displays with Raspberry PI Pico allow a cool way to show your program’s data and present them with a more flexible device
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to use an I2C OLED display (SSD1306) with Raspberry PI Pico. Please note that, if you have an LCD display, you must refer to my Using I2C LCD display With Raspberry PI Pico and MicroPython tutorial.
Coolest Projects Global 2022: Celebrating young tech creators & creative ideas
Congratulations to the thousands of creators from 46 countries who participated in Coolest Projects Global 2022. Their projects awed and inspired us. Yesterday STEM advocate and television host Fig O’Reilly helped us celebrate each and every one of these creators in our online event. Check out the gallery to see all the amazing projects.
Android Leftovers
Closed Source vs. Open Source Hardware Drivers: Why It Matters
On most computers, you don't have a choice. On Windows and macOS, your drivers are proprietary. On Chrome OS, whether your drivers are open or closed, that knowledge is largely unknown and irrelevant to your experience. But if you're using Linux, then this question matters. Unless you need the extra power that a proprietary driver can provide, such as for gaming, hardware with open source drivers often provides a better experience. And such drivers better align with the broader ethos and functionality that distinguishes Linux from other OSes.
New KDE Goals: submission stage is now open!
I’m super excited to finally announce the start of the submission process for the brand new KDE Goals! Starting today, you can submit a new proposal on the workboard and shape the future direction of the KDE community. This stage in the process lasts 4 weeks, but don’t wait until the last moment! Submit early, and use the remaining time to listen to feedback, refine and update the proposal. Only the submission with good descriptions will move to the next stage: the community vote. Also: Adding Spaces Horizontal Bar to NeoChat - GSoC'22 post #3
