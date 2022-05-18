Today in Techrights
- Focus on the Concepts, Focus on Software Freedom (and Other Freedoms)
- Wikipedia is No Longer Trustworthy on Matters of Commerce and Politics (Because of Financial Motives and Power Incentives)
- Techrights Became (Quite Probably) the Most Active Capsule in Geminispace and Maybe the Largest
- Links 18/06/2022: GhostBSD 22.06.15, Manjaro 21.3, and New FreeBSD Core Team Elected
- Links 18/06/2022: Outline of KDE Developments and BSD Picks
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Links 17/06/2022: Wine 7.11 and Summary of a Week in GNOME
- Social Media Is Destroying Us (Stop The Madness!)
- Life Without Google: A Week Later
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference and More
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Pringing, MicroPython, and More
