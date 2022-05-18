Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of June 2022 10:39:21 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Uninstall/Completely Remove MySQL Server From Ubuntu - ByteXD

    Package management in Ubuntu makes it fairly easy to install, upgrade, or remove applications from the system. But some pieces of software contain multiple configuration folders and require a bit of work.

    One such software that is often used in Ubuntu is the MySQL Server. We can not utilize the usual process of apt purge to completely uninstall the MySQL server from the system. We need to follow certain steps to make sure that we completely remove MySQL and all its components from the Ubuntu system.

    Note: Make sure that you backup all your MySQL Server databases before proceeding further. After compelling this process all the files and folders associated with MySQL Server will be deleted so if you want to keep your databases you need to create a backup first.
    To completely remove MySQL Server and all its dependencies from your system follow the steps given below in the same succession.

  • What is AlmaLinux - Key Information and Overview

    Alma Linux is a community enterprise Linux operating system. It is created by CloudLinux Team, who provide services for shared hosting and already have their own commercial Linux distribution, CloudLinux OS.

    AlmaLinux OS is designed to be 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL and pre-Stream CentOS.

    The AlmaLinux OS is governed by The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community.

    It is now gaining popularity mainly among private business and organizations and can be a successor of CentOS Linux. In this article, we’ll try to give a brief discussion over Alma Linux and everything you need to know about it.

  • How To Install Go on Fedora 36 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. Go language is similar to C, but with garbage collection, memory safety, and structural typing. It is an original product of Google Engineering.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Go programming language on a Fedora 36.

  • DNF vs YUM: Differences between DNF and YUM Package Managers - ByteXD

    We are going to learn the difference between DNF and YUM package managers in this article. But first, let’s take a look at what both these YUM and DNF are.

  • How to Extract Audio From a Video File - ByteXD

    In this article we’ll show you how to use FFMPEG to extract raw audio from a video file, and also how to re-encode audio using different ffmpeg audio encoders.

  • StreamLink: Pipe Any Streamer Into Your Video Player - Invidious

    Have you ever felt like streaming websites are way too bloated and you just want to watch your streams in peace, well you're in luck because StreamLink is here to save the day.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference and More

Programming Leftovers

  • blag is now available in Debian | Bastian Venthur's Blog

    Last year, I wrote my own blog-aware static site generator in Python. I called it “blag” – named after the blag of the webcomic xkcd. Now I finally got around packaging- and uploading blag to Debian. It passed the NEW queue and is now part of the distribution.

  • Adding Spaces Horizontal Bar to NeoChat - GSoC'22 post #3

    This is my third post during Google Summer of Code 2022. During the first week of coding period, I tried my hands at adding a horizontally scrolling bar on top of room list, which would show user's joined spaces. The first ended in failure, because I was used to using setContext() for controlling QML via C++. NeoChat uses a different method of exposing classes though. Tobias helped me understand the method NeoChat uses. I gave the thing another try and got some success this time. I added a new role in roomlistmodel, named IsSpaceRole. This calls the function isSpace() from neochatroom. The function checks room creation event and determines if a given room is space or not.

  • Your Building’s RFID Access Tags Might Be Really Insecure

    [Gabe Schuyler] had a frustrating problem when it came to getting into his building’s garage. The RFID access system meant he had to remove his gloves while sitting on his motorcycle to fish out the keytag for entry. He decided to whip up a better solution with less fuss.

  • Decode Hexdump

    Those who know me personally, are aware that my background is Mathematical as I did Degree in Mathematics Honours in the year 1993-95. During my early days with COBOL and Pascal, I never dealt with Unicode or played with bytes. Even when I moved to C, I was still no where near it. Those with Degree in Computer Science always stay ahead in the understandings of these low level key aspects of programming. Fortunately or unfortunately, I never got the opportunity to work with Unicode. Having said, It always was there in the back of my mind, one day I will conquer the battle. Few weeks ago, I had conversation with a senior member of Perl Community with regard to an issue in one of the CPAN module, that I currently maintain. I was pleasantly surprised to see how comfortable he was playing with Unicode and debugging using hexdump. I decided to get hold of it rather than delaying it any further.

Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Pringing, MicroPython, and More

  • How Wordle inspired me to create a 3D printing wiki the open source way | Opensource.com

    You decide to buy a 3D printer. You do your research, and you settle on an open system that uses resin as its material. You spend a nice chunk of money, and after a few weeks of waiting, it finally arrives. You unbox it. It's gorgeous. You do some small assembly, pour in the liquid resin, and you're ready to go. You fire up the software. It asks you to type in the correct parameters for the material. You check the bottle but you can't see any parameters. You check online, but still can't find anything. A bit confused, you write an email to the manufacturer, asking if they could point you in the right direction. The manufacturer tells you they also don't know the parameters, but they are pretty sure they exist, and you should try to guess them yourself. Baffled, you start wondering whether this is really what resin printing is like, or if you've been duped by this company.

  • Add an OLED display to Raspberry PI Pico with MicroPython

    OLED displays with Raspberry PI Pico allow a cool way to show your program’s data and present them with a more flexible device In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to use an I2C OLED display (SSD1306) with Raspberry PI Pico. Please note that, if you have an LCD display, you must refer to my Using I2C LCD display With Raspberry PI Pico and MicroPython tutorial.

  • Coolest Projects Global 2022: Celebrating young tech creators & creative ideas

    Congratulations to the thousands of creators from 46 countries who participated in Coolest Projects Global 2022. Their projects awed and inspired us. Yesterday STEM advocate and television host Fig O’Reilly helped us celebrate each and every one of these creators in our online event. Check out the gallery to see all the amazing projects.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6