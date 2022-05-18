Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the IoT Microconference The IoT microconference is back for its fourth year and our Open Source HW / SW / FW communities are productizing Linux and Zephyr in ways that we have never seen before.

Programming Leftovers blag is now available in Debian | Bastian Venthur's Blog Last year, I wrote my own blog-aware static site generator in Python. I called it “blag” – named after the blag of the webcomic xkcd. Now I finally got around packaging- and uploading blag to Debian. It passed the NEW queue and is now part of the distribution.

Adding Spaces Horizontal Bar to NeoChat - GSoC'22 post #3 This is my third post during Google Summer of Code 2022. During the first week of coding period, I tried my hands at adding a horizontally scrolling bar on top of room list, which would show user's joined spaces. The first ended in failure, because I was used to using setContext() for controlling QML via C++. NeoChat uses a different method of exposing classes though. Tobias helped me understand the method NeoChat uses. I gave the thing another try and got some success this time. I added a new role in roomlistmodel, named IsSpaceRole. This calls the function isSpace() from neochatroom. The function checks room creation event and determines if a given room is space or not.

Your Building’s RFID Access Tags Might Be Really Insecure [Gabe Schuyler] had a frustrating problem when it came to getting into his building’s garage. The RFID access system meant he had to remove his gloves while sitting on his motorcycle to fish out the keytag for entry. He decided to whip up a better solution with less fuss.

Decode Hexdump Those who know me personally, are aware that my background is Mathematical as I did Degree in Mathematics Honours in the year 1993-95. During my early days with COBOL and Pascal, I never dealt with Unicode or played with bytes. Even when I moved to C, I was still no where near it. Those with Degree in Computer Science always stay ahead in the understandings of these low level key aspects of programming. Fortunately or unfortunately, I never got the opportunity to work with Unicode. Having said, It always was there in the back of my mind, one day I will conquer the battle. Few weeks ago, I had conversation with a senior member of Perl Community with regard to an issue in one of the CPAN module, that I currently maintain. I was pleasantly surprised to see how comfortable he was playing with Unicode and debugging using hexdump. I decided to get hold of it rather than delaying it any further.