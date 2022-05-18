Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of June 2022 11:09:52 PM Filed under
Security

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference and More

Programming Leftovers

  • blag is now available in Debian | Bastian Venthur's Blog

    Last year, I wrote my own blog-aware static site generator in Python. I called it “blag” – named after the blag of the webcomic xkcd. Now I finally got around packaging- and uploading blag to Debian. It passed the NEW queue and is now part of the distribution.

  • Adding Spaces Horizontal Bar to NeoChat - GSoC'22 post #3

    This is my third post during Google Summer of Code 2022. During the first week of coding period, I tried my hands at adding a horizontally scrolling bar on top of room list, which would show user's joined spaces. The first ended in failure, because I was used to using setContext() for controlling QML via C++. NeoChat uses a different method of exposing classes though. Tobias helped me understand the method NeoChat uses. I gave the thing another try and got some success this time. I added a new role in roomlistmodel, named IsSpaceRole. This calls the function isSpace() from neochatroom. The function checks room creation event and determines if a given room is space or not.

  • Your Building’s RFID Access Tags Might Be Really Insecure

    [Gabe Schuyler] had a frustrating problem when it came to getting into his building’s garage. The RFID access system meant he had to remove his gloves while sitting on his motorcycle to fish out the keytag for entry. He decided to whip up a better solution with less fuss.

  • Decode Hexdump

    Those who know me personally, are aware that my background is Mathematical as I did Degree in Mathematics Honours in the year 1993-95. During my early days with COBOL and Pascal, I never dealt with Unicode or played with bytes. Even when I moved to C, I was still no where near it. Those with Degree in Computer Science always stay ahead in the understandings of these low level key aspects of programming. Fortunately or unfortunately, I never got the opportunity to work with Unicode. Having said, It always was there in the back of my mind, one day I will conquer the battle. Few weeks ago, I had conversation with a senior member of Perl Community with regard to an issue in one of the CPAN module, that I currently maintain. I was pleasantly surprised to see how comfortable he was playing with Unicode and debugging using hexdump. I decided to get hold of it rather than delaying it any further.

Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Pringing, MicroPython, and More

  • How Wordle inspired me to create a 3D printing wiki the open source way | Opensource.com

    You decide to buy a 3D printer. You do your research, and you settle on an open system that uses resin as its material. You spend a nice chunk of money, and after a few weeks of waiting, it finally arrives. You unbox it. It's gorgeous. You do some small assembly, pour in the liquid resin, and you're ready to go. You fire up the software. It asks you to type in the correct parameters for the material. You check the bottle but you can't see any parameters. You check online, but still can't find anything. A bit confused, you write an email to the manufacturer, asking if they could point you in the right direction. The manufacturer tells you they also don't know the parameters, but they are pretty sure they exist, and you should try to guess them yourself. Baffled, you start wondering whether this is really what resin printing is like, or if you've been duped by this company.

  • Add an OLED display to Raspberry PI Pico with MicroPython

    OLED displays with Raspberry PI Pico allow a cool way to show your program’s data and present them with a more flexible device In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to use an I2C OLED display (SSD1306) with Raspberry PI Pico. Please note that, if you have an LCD display, you must refer to my Using I2C LCD display With Raspberry PI Pico and MicroPython tutorial.

  • Coolest Projects Global 2022: Celebrating young tech creators & creative ideas

    Congratulations to the thousands of creators from 46 countries who participated in Coolest Projects Global 2022. Their projects awed and inspired us. Yesterday STEM advocate and television host Fig O’Reilly helped us celebrate each and every one of these creators in our online event. Check out the gallery to see all the amazing projects.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6