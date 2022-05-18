Security Leftovers
Guide to Linux patch management
While patching desktops has some universal aspects across systems, there are specific Linux best practices that Linux administrators need to know. Here are eight important ones.
11 open source automated penetration testing tools
From Nmap to Wireshark to Jok3r, these open source automated pen testing tools help companies determine how successful their security strategies are at protecting their networks.
Mozilla claims Firefox now most secure browser - as Microsoft kills off the least secure
Firefox turns on cookie tracking protection by default, while the axe finally falls on IE
