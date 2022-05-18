today's howtos
-
guess_fstype symlink removed
It was drawn to my attention yesterday, a post from Berto, that guess-fstype failed:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=60034#p60034
/bin/guess_fstype is a symlink to /bin/busybox. That symlink should not be there. guess_fstype was deprecated a very long time ago.
-
How to Install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 LTS with four methods
Kdenlive (acronym for KDE Non-Linear Video Editor) is a free and open-source video editing software based on the MLT Framework, KDE and Qt. The project was started by Jason Wood in 2002, and is now maintained by a small team of developers.
-
How To Install pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, pgAdmin is a most popular and feature rich and open source PostgreSQL administration and development platform that runs on Linux, Unix, macOS, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the pgAdmin4 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Install KiCad on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will install kicad on Ubuntu 22.04 system
KiCad is a free software suite for electronic design automation (EDA). It facilitates the design and simulation of electronic hardware. It features an integrated environment for schematic capture, PCB layout, manufacturing file viewing, SPICE simulation, and engineering calculation. Tools exist within the package to create bill of materials, artwork, Gerber files, and 3D models of the PCB and its components.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 563 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
13 Hot Free and Open Source Java Microframeworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. This article examines the best Java microframeworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Microframeworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Microframeworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development. When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source microframeworks.
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference and More
A couple more
How to Install HPLIP on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
rEFInd 0.13.3.1 compiled in OE