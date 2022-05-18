13 Hot Free and Open Source Java Microframeworks One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. This article examines the best Java microframeworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Microframeworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Microframeworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development. When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source microframeworks.

today's howtos Uninstall/Completely Remove MySQL Server From Ubuntu - ByteXD Package management in Ubuntu makes it fairly easy to install, upgrade, or remove applications from the system. But some pieces of software contain multiple configuration folders and require a bit of work. One such software that is often used in Ubuntu is the MySQL Server. We can not utilize the usual process of apt purge to completely uninstall the MySQL server from the system. We need to follow certain steps to make sure that we completely remove MySQL and all its components from the Ubuntu system. Note: Make sure that you backup all your MySQL Server databases before proceeding further. After compelling this process all the files and folders associated with MySQL Server will be deleted so if you want to keep your databases you need to create a backup first. To completely remove MySQL Server and all its dependencies from your system follow the steps given below in the same succession.

What is AlmaLinux - Key Information and Overview Alma Linux is a community enterprise Linux operating system. It is created by CloudLinux Team, who provide services for shared hosting and already have their own commercial Linux distribution, CloudLinux OS. AlmaLinux OS is designed to be 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL and pre-Stream CentOS. The AlmaLinux OS is governed by The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. It is now gaining popularity mainly among private business and organizations and can be a successor of CentOS Linux. In this article, we’ll try to give a brief discussion over Alma Linux and everything you need to know about it.

How To Install Go on Fedora 36 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. Go language is similar to C, but with garbage collection, memory safety, and structural typing. It is an original product of Google Engineering. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Go programming language on a Fedora 36.

DNF vs YUM: Differences between DNF and YUM Package Managers - ByteXD We are going to learn the difference between DNF and YUM package managers in this article. But first, let’s take a look at what both these YUM and DNF are.

How to Extract Audio From a Video File - ByteXD In this article we’ll show you how to use FFMPEG to extract raw audio from a video file, and also how to re-encode audio using different ffmpeg audio encoders.

StreamLink: Pipe Any Streamer Into Your Video Player - Invidious Have you ever felt like streaming websites are way too bloated and you just want to watch your streams in peace, well you're in luck because StreamLink is here to save the day.