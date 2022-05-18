Rocket.Chat vs. Slack: Choosing the Perfect Team Collaboration App
Slack is arguably the most popular team messaging/collaboration application out there.
While it is not an open-source solution, it is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
Rocket.Chat, on the other hand, is one of the best open-source Slack alternatives. It is also available across all major platforms.
We at It’s FOSS use Rocket.Chat (Self-hosted) for internal team communication. But, we have also had a fair share of experiences with Slack.
