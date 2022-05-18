Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Linux Foundation 'Winning' Arguments by Changing the Subject, Moving Goalposts (Nothing Technical, Shallow Political Stunts)
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Linux Foundation for Sharecropping
- Microsoft Riding the Linux Brand to Spread FUD
- Corporate Media Funded by Microsoft Tries to Blame Every Security-Related Incident on 'Linux' (to Distract From the Real Culprit, Microsoft)
Rocket.Chat vs. Slack: Choosing the Perfect Team Collaboration App
Slack is arguably the most popular team messaging/collaboration application out there. While it is not an open-source solution, it is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Rocket.Chat, on the other hand, is one of the best open-source Slack alternatives. It is also available across all major platforms. We at It’s FOSS use Rocket.Chat (Self-hosted) for internal team communication. But, we have also had a fair share of experiences with Slack.
13 Hot Free and Open Source Java Microframeworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. This article examines the best Java microframeworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Microframeworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Microframeworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development. When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source microframeworks.
