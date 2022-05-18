today's howtos
John Goerzen: Pipes, deadlocks, and strace annoyingly fixing them
This is a complex tale I will attempt to make simple(ish). I’ve (re)learned more than I cared to about the details of pipes, signals, and certain system calls – and the solution is still elusive.
For some time now, I have been using NNCP to back up my files. These backups are sent to my backup system, which effectively does this to process them (each ZFS send is piped to a shell script that winds up running this):
How to install GlassFish Server on Ubuntu & Debian Servers
Today you will learn how to install Glassfish server on Ubuntu / Debian
GlassFish is a fully open-source reference implementation of JAVA EE application server which can be used for developing and deploying Java based applications. It supports Enterprise,JavaBeans, JPA,JSF, JSP/Servlet,JMS, RMI and many other Java-Based Technologies. It also provides us with a Web Based Panel and a CLI-Based administration console which allows easier configuration and management of our deployed applications.
Nginx – Optimizing Performance (Part 2)
In my previous article, I covered some basic ways we could modify our Nginx configuration in order to achieve better performance. Let’s expand upon that today. I am using this as reference.
Setup Selenium with Python and Chrome on Ubuntu & Debian
Selenium is a versatile tool that can be used for automating browser-based tests. It has a wide range of features that make it an ideal choice for automating tests. Selenium can be used to automate tests for web applications and web services. Selenium supports a number of programming languages, including Java, C#, Python, and Ruby.
This makes it possible to write tests in the language that you are most comfortable with. In addition, Selenium has a large user community that provides support and help when needed.
In this blog post, you will learn to set up a Selenium environment on an Ubuntu system. Also provides you with a few examples of Selenium scripts written in Python.
rsync, article 1: Scenarios
To motivate why it makes sense to look at rsync, I present three scenarios for which I have come to appreciate rsync: DokuWiki transfers, Software deployment and Backups.
The Animated Elliptic Curve
For in-depth information on Curve25519, including the choice of curve equation, the choice of prime number used for Fp, and the exact details of key exchange I can recommend the author's paper and also this technical analysis. Most of these details are streamlining of the concepts listed on this page to keep the exchange mechanism secure and performant, and should not fundamentally conflict with what's explained here.
Rocket.Chat vs. Slack: Choosing the Perfect Team Collaboration App
Slack is arguably the most popular team messaging/collaboration application out there. While it is not an open-source solution, it is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Rocket.Chat, on the other hand, is one of the best open-source Slack alternatives. It is also available across all major platforms. We at It’s FOSS use Rocket.Chat (Self-hosted) for internal team communication. But, we have also had a fair share of experiences with Slack.
Security Leftovers
13 Hot Free and Open Source Java Microframeworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. This article examines the best Java microframeworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Microframeworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Microframeworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development. When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source microframeworks.
