In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBittorrent on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. The qBittorrent project aims to provide an open-source software alternative to µTorrent. qBittorrent is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, and FreeBSD. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the qBittorrent open-source BitTorrent client on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux. Flatpak offers a sandbox environment in which users can run application software in isolation from the rest of the system. Flatpak can be used by all types of desktop environments and aims to be as agnostic as possible regarding how applications are built. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu 22.04.

Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux. Flatpak offers a sandbox environment in which users can run application software in isolation from the rest of the system. Flatpak can be used by all types of desktop environments and aims to be as agnostic as possible regarding how applications are built. Flatpak runtimes and applications are built as OCI images and are distributed with the Fedora registry Flatpaks are a new way of deploying applications.

I’ve been working with Portainer for some time now and it has very quickly risen to the top of my favorite container management tools. And, like all good projects, Portainer frequently releases updates to the platform. However, the one thing you can’t do is simply log in to your Portainer instance, and click an upgrade button. Since Portainer is deployed as a container itself, you have to go through a few hoops to deploy the latest version.

Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave claims that its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome. Even with multiple tabs open at once, the new Brave Software uses 66% less memory and has 50 million more active users than before – a growth of 2X in 5 years! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 20 LTS release series using the command line terminal to install the stable version, and optional beta or development builds.

If you are an editor and editing images is part of your daily life, then you should try the ImageMagick tool. ImageMagick is a free and open-source tool to edit, create, compose or convert digital images into another format. It supports over 200 formats, including PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, HEIC, SVG, PDF, DPX, EXR, and TIFF.

The Google PageSpeed module, also known as mod_PageSpeed, is an open-source Apache HTTP or Nginx server-level package with modules that helps optimize your site using various filters to pages that optimize server stylesheets, JavaScript, and HTML files and images through caching and rewriting among the top features. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Nginx with Google Pagespeed on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa with optimal setups to increase your website speed server-side.

Depending on the options you set when installing Arch Linux, you may have just installed with the root account active, or only one user with sudo permission may require adding more users with this permission. This can be done quickly and easily and is often preferred over root access. In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on Arch Linux using the command line terminal.

Rsync is a Linux-based tool that can be used to sync files between remote and local servers. Rsync has many options that can help you define the connections you make. From deciding the type of shell that should be used to files that should be excluded in a transfer, Rsync gives you the power to shape the transfer specifications.