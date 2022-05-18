today's howtos
Rsync is a Linux-based tool that can be used to sync files between remote and local servers. Rsync has many options that can help you define the connections you make. From deciding the type of shell that should be used to files that should be excluded in a transfer, Rsync gives you the power to shape the transfer specifications.
Depending on the options you set when installing Arch Linux, you may have just installed with the root account active, or only one user with sudo permission may require adding more users with this permission. This can be done quickly and easily and is often preferred over root access.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on Arch Linux using the command line terminal.
The Google PageSpeed module, also known as mod_PageSpeed, is an open-source Apache HTTP or Nginx server-level package with modules that helps optimize your site using various filters to pages that optimize server stylesheets, JavaScript, and HTML files and images through caching and rewriting among the top features.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Nginx with Google Pagespeed on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa with optimal setups to increase your website speed server-side.
If you are an editor and editing images is part of your daily life, then you should try the ImageMagick tool.
ImageMagick is a free and open-source tool to edit, create, compose or convert digital images into another format. It supports over 200 formats, including PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, HEIC, SVG, PDF, DPX, EXR, and TIFF.
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.
Brave claims that its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome. Even with multiple tabs open at once, the new Brave Software uses 66% less memory and has 50 million more active users than before – a growth of 2X in 5 years!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 20 LTS release series using the command line terminal to install the stable version, and optional beta or development builds.
I’ve been working with Portainer for some time now and it has very quickly risen to the top of my favorite container management tools. And, like all good projects, Portainer frequently releases updates to the platform. However, the one thing you can’t do is simply log in to your Portainer instance, and click an upgrade button. Since Portainer is deployed as a container itself, you have to go through a few hoops to deploy the latest version.
Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux. Flatpak offers a sandbox environment in which users can run application software in isolation from the rest of the system.
Flatpak can be used by all types of desktop environments and aims to be as agnostic as possible regarding how applications are built.
Flatpak runtimes and applications are built as OCI images and are distributed with the Fedora registry
Flatpaks are a new way of deploying applications.
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu 22.04.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBittorrent on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. The qBittorrent project aims to provide an open-source software alternative to µTorrent. qBittorrent is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, and FreeBSD.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the qBittorrent open-source BitTorrent client on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Top 10 App Launchers for Ubuntu & GNOME Desktop [With Bonus List]
A curated list of 10 super awesome application launcher(s) for Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other Linux distributions with examples.
This is a complex tale I will attempt to make simple(ish). I’ve (re)learned more than I cared to about the details of pipes, signals, and certain system calls – and the solution is still elusive.
For some time now, I have been using NNCP to back up my files. These backups are sent to my backup system, which effectively does this to process them (each ZFS send is piped to a shell script that winds up running this):
Today you will learn how to install Glassfish server on Ubuntu / Debian
GlassFish is a fully open-source reference implementation of JAVA EE application server which can be used for developing and deploying Java based applications. It supports Enterprise,JavaBeans, JPA,JSF, JSP/Servlet,JMS, RMI and many other Java-Based Technologies. It also provides us with a Web Based Panel and a CLI-Based administration console which allows easier configuration and management of our deployed applications.
In my previous article, I covered some basic ways we could modify our Nginx configuration in order to achieve better performance. Let’s expand upon that today. I am using this as reference.
Selenium is a versatile tool that can be used for automating browser-based tests. It has a wide range of features that make it an ideal choice for automating tests. Selenium can be used to automate tests for web applications and web services. Selenium supports a number of programming languages, including Java, C#, Python, and Ruby.
This makes it possible to write tests in the language that you are most comfortable with. In addition, Selenium has a large user community that provides support and help when needed.
In this blog post, you will learn to set up a Selenium environment on an Ubuntu system. Also provides you with a few examples of Selenium scripts written in Python.
To motivate why it makes sense to look at rsync, I present three scenarios for which I have come to appreciate rsync: DokuWiki transfers, Software deployment and Backups.
For in-depth information on Curve25519, including the choice of curve equation, the choice of prime number used for Fp, and the exact details of key exchange I can recommend the author's paper and also this technical analysis. Most of these details are streamlining of the concepts listed on this page to keep the exchange mechanism secure and performant, and should not fundamentally conflict with what's explained here.
