6 Top Browser you can install on Linux such as Ubuntu

Browsers are a life of GUI-based Desktop OS when it comes to browsing, here we learn some best browsers available to install on Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, Fedora, Redhat, and more… Which browser is the best? Netizens have been arguing about the answer to this question for years. However, here we are not going to follow which browser is best instead the list of those which are popular and can be easily installed on Linux systems. Although, almost every Linux distro comes with a default browser that is the mighty “Mozilla FireFox”. However, still many users like the sleek design of Google Chrome, others distrust the search engine giant and prefer Mozilla’s Firefox or Opera. Some would like to have Microsoft’s Edge on Linux as well because it is pre-installed on every Windows PC anyway. So, let’s explore some options you can use to replace your default Linux browser.

LXC 5.0 Linux Containers Are Here as a Long Term Support Release

Switching to Meson, the new cgroup configuration options, and time namespace support are some of the new features in the LXC 5.0. In recent years, using containers in Linux has revolutionized the whole software industry’s approach to how software is built. Nowadays, when it comes to containerized services, technologies like Docker and Podman have become the industry standard. However, not everyone knows that the ability to run Linux containers using LXC has been supported as a core feature of Linux since 2008. LXC (Linux Containers) was the first and most complete Linux container manager implementation. Moreover, it runs on a single Linux kernel and does not require any patches. In other words, LXC container support is native functionality built into the Linux kernel.

