Tagger - Modern New GTK4 Music Tag Editor for Linux

There are quite a few audio tag editing applications for Linux. Tagger is a new one with modern GTK4 user interface.

Kid3, puddletag, and easytag editors are really good. But for GNOME (the default desktop environment for Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation), Tagger looks more native due to GTK4 and libadwaita.

