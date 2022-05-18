Language Selection

Sunday 19th of June 2022 09:14:16 PM
Development

  • Asmit Malakannawar: Google Summer of Code with GNOME Foundation.

    Google Summer of Code — every undergrad’s dream to get selected into it one day. I found out about Google Summer of Code in my freshman year. I was so excited that a program like this exists where open source contributors collaborate over projects with organizations! But I was overwhelmed by the amount of applications the program receives and the number of students that actually get selected. Therefore, I didn’t apply in first year, but started improving my skills and making open source contributions to different organizations.

    Open source can be overwhelming at the beginning, but you just need to start contributing. Getting into Google Summer of Code is a dream come true to me. And in this blog I’ll share my experience on how I got into Google Summer of Code’22!

  • Discovering A Forensic Artifact

    The number after the underscore (_), is derived from the timestamp when the item moniker was created. That timestamp is expressed as an epoch value in local time, to which a constant number is added: 61505155.

    I figured this out by doing some tests. 61505155 is an approximation: I might be wrong by a couple of seconds.

    Item name _1715622067 is the value you find in Follina maldocs created from this particular RTF template made by chvancooten. 1715622067 minus 61505155 is 1654116912. Converting epoch value 1654116912 to date & time value gives: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 8:55:12 PM. That’s when that RTF document was created.

    RTF documents made from this template, can be detected by looking for string 0c0000005f3137313536323230363700 inside the document (you have to look for this hexadecimal string, not case sensitive, because OLE files embedded in RTF are represented in hexadecimal).

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: #38: Faster Feedback Systems

    Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems.

    Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed.

    The second example connects to this and permeates many tweets and other writings by Erik Bernhardsson. He had an earlier 2017 post on ‘Optimizing for iteration speed’, as well as a 17 May 2022 tweet on minimizing feedback loop size, another 28 Mar 2022 tweet reply on shorter feedback loops, then a 14 Feb 2022 post on problems with slow feedback loops, as well as a 13 Jan 2022 post on a priority for tighter feedback loops, and lastly a 23 Jul 2021 post on fast feedback cycles. You get the idea: Erik really digs faster feedback loops. Nobody likes to wait: immediatecy wins each time.

  • Frank’s R Workflow

    Frank Harrell’s new eBook, R Workflow, which aims to: “to foster best practices in reproducible data documentation and manipulation, statistical analysis, graphics, and reporting” is an ambitious document that is notable on multiple levels.

    To begin with, the workflow itself is much more than a simple progression of logical steps.

  • Understanding some peculiarities of per-cgroup memory usage accounting

    Linux distributions that use systemd probably have cgroup memory accounting turned on (this is system.conf's DefaultMemoryAccounting, which defaulted to on starting in systemd 238). Memory accounting is handy because it will give you a hierarchical per-cgroup breakdown of memory usage for your services, user sessions, scopes, and so on, which you can see with tools like systemd-cgtop or perhaps your own tools. However if you look at this you can get some surprises, such as a virtual machine that you configured for 4 GB of RAM but systemd-cgtop says is using 14 GB of RAM. Or you could have no virtual machines running yet systemd-cgtop says machine.slice is using 24.8 GB.

6 Top Browser you can install on Linux such as Ubuntu

Browsers are a life of GUI-based Desktop OS when it comes to browsing, here we learn some best browsers available to install on Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, Fedora, Redhat, and more… Which browser is the best? Netizens have been arguing about the answer to this question for years. However, here we are not going to follow which browser is best instead the list of those which are popular and can be easily installed on Linux systems. Although, almost every Linux distro comes with a default browser that is the mighty “Mozilla FireFox”. However, still many users like the sleek design of Google Chrome, others distrust the search engine giant and prefer Mozilla’s Firefox or Opera. Some would like to have Microsoft’s Edge on Linux as well because it is pre-installed on every Windows PC anyway. So, let’s explore some options you can use to replace your default Linux browser. Read more

LXC 5.0 Linux Containers Are Here as a Long Term Support Release

Switching to Meson, the new cgroup configuration options, and time namespace support are some of the new features in the LXC 5.0. In recent years, using containers in Linux has revolutionized the whole software industry’s approach to how software is built. Nowadays, when it comes to containerized services, technologies like Docker and Podman have become the industry standard. However, not everyone knows that the ability to run Linux containers using LXC has been supported as a core feature of Linux since 2008. LXC (Linux Containers) was the first and most complete Linux container manager implementation. Moreover, it runs on a single Linux kernel and does not require any patches. In other words, LXC container support is native functionality built into the Linux kernel. Read more

today's howtos

  • 2 Ways to install Midori Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy

    Learn the commands to install Midori Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal. Midori is a fast and lightweight WebKit-based browser. For the graphical interface, the graphics library GTK is used, which makes the program like Epiphany perfectly integrated into GNOME and also into Xfce or LXDE. The speed advantage compared to Gecko-based browsers such as Firefox is particularly evident for websites with intensive JavaScript use and other Web 2.0 functions. Among other Midori offers Tabbed Browsing, Mouse gestures, Private Mode, Speed Dial function, Support for Mozilla plugins; Tabs, Windows, and Session Management; Flexibly adjustable Internet search; Support for user scripts and styles; Bookmark management; Customizable and expandable interface and Built-in extensions.

  • How To Install Pale Moon Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 | 21.04 | 22.04 LTS

    Pale Moon is an open-source web browser with an emphasis on customization; its motto is “Your browser, Your way”. There are official releases for Microsoft Windows and Linux, as well as contributed builds for various platforms. Pale Moon originated as a fork of Firefox, but has subsequently diverged. The main differences are the user interface, add-on support, and running in single-process mode. Pale Moon retains the highly customizable user interface of the Firefox version 4–28 era. It also continues to support some types of add-ons and plugins that are no longer supported by Firefox, including NPAPI plugins such as Adobe Flash Player, as well as legacy Firefox extensions.

  • 10 Things To Do After Installing Pop!_OS Linux in 2022

    The Pop!_OS is one of the most lightweight and user-friendly distributions of Linux that you can use if you are a newbie to Linux. The Pop!_OS comes as the distribution of the Debian family. Many people choose the Pop!_OS distribution of Linux because it is not hard as Arch or SuSE, easy to use, and the installation process of this operating system is very straightforward and conventional. If you are a beginner at Linux, you might have been wondering what things to do after installing Pop!_OS on your machine. Traditionally there is nothing much to do after installing the operating system, but there is something that we recommend you to do to make your Linux journey smooth and better.

  • How to Install KVM on Fedora 36 (Step by Step)

    Short for kernel-based Virtual Machine, KVM is an opensource virtualization platform for the Linux kernel. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KVM on Fedora 36 step by step. KVM allows users to create virtual machines on a Linux system and provides a wealth of tools and options to achieve this. The kernel functions as a hypervisor and you can virtualize your entire dedicated server and create multiple VMs.

  • How To Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jitsi Meet is an open source video conferencing service. Another advantage of Jisti over other video telephony applications is that you do not have to register to use it and that you do not even have to download and install any software. Jitsi can be used directly via the browser. This makes it particularly easy to use. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

FocusWriter 1.8.0 released

FocusWriter is a simple, distraction-free writing environment. It utilizes a hide-away interface that you access by moving your mouse to the edges of the screen, allowing the program to have a familiar look and feel to it while still getting out of the way so that you can immerse yourself in your work. It’s available for Linux and Windows, and has been translated into many different languages. Read more

