Switching to Meson, the new cgroup configuration options, and time namespace support are some of the new features in the LXC 5.0. In recent years, using containers in Linux has revolutionized the whole software industry’s approach to how software is built. Nowadays, when it comes to containerized services, technologies like Docker and Podman have become the industry standard. However, not everyone knows that the ability to run Linux containers using LXC has been supported as a core feature of Linux since 2008. LXC (Linux Containers) was the first and most complete Linux container manager implementation. Moreover, it runs on a single Linux kernel and does not require any patches. In other words, LXC container support is native functionality built into the Linux kernel.

Browsers are a life of GUI-based Desktop OS when it comes to browsing, here we learn some best browsers available to install on Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, Fedora, Redhat, and more… Which browser is the best? Netizens have been arguing about the answer to this question for years. However, here we are not going to follow which browser is best instead the list of those which are popular and can be easily installed on Linux systems. Although, almost every Linux distro comes with a default browser that is the mighty “Mozilla FireFox”. However, still many users like the sleek design of Google Chrome, others distrust the search engine giant and prefer Mozilla’s Firefox or Opera. Some would like to have Microsoft’s Edge on Linux as well because it is pre-installed on every Windows PC anyway. So, let’s explore some options you can use to replace your default Linux browser.

today's howtos 2 Ways to install Midori Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Learn the commands to install Midori Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal. Midori is a fast and lightweight WebKit-based browser. For the graphical interface, the graphics library GTK is used, which makes the program like Epiphany perfectly integrated into GNOME and also into Xfce or LXDE. The speed advantage compared to Gecko-based browsers such as Firefox is particularly evident for websites with intensive JavaScript use and other Web 2.0 functions. Among other Midori offers Tabbed Browsing, Mouse gestures, Private Mode, Speed Dial function, Support for Mozilla plugins; Tabs, Windows, and Session Management; Flexibly adjustable Internet search; Support for user scripts and styles; Bookmark management; Customizable and expandable interface and Built-in extensions.

How To Install Pale Moon Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 | 21.04 | 22.04 LTS Pale Moon is an open-source web browser with an emphasis on customization; its motto is “Your browser, Your way”. There are official releases for Microsoft Windows and Linux, as well as contributed builds for various platforms. Pale Moon originated as a fork of Firefox, but has subsequently diverged. The main differences are the user interface, add-on support, and running in single-process mode. Pale Moon retains the highly customizable user interface of the Firefox version 4–28 era. It also continues to support some types of add-ons and plugins that are no longer supported by Firefox, including NPAPI plugins such as Adobe Flash Player, as well as legacy Firefox extensions.

10 Things To Do After Installing Pop!_OS Linux in 2022 The Pop!_OS is one of the most lightweight and user-friendly distributions of Linux that you can use if you are a newbie to Linux. The Pop!_OS comes as the distribution of the Debian family. Many people choose the Pop!_OS distribution of Linux because it is not hard as Arch or SuSE, easy to use, and the installation process of this operating system is very straightforward and conventional. If you are a beginner at Linux, you might have been wondering what things to do after installing Pop!_OS on your machine. Traditionally there is nothing much to do after installing the operating system, but there is something that we recommend you to do to make your Linux journey smooth and better.

How to Install KVM on Fedora 36 (Step by Step) Short for kernel-based Virtual Machine, KVM is an opensource virtualization platform for the Linux kernel. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KVM on Fedora 36 step by step. KVM allows users to create virtual machines on a Linux system and provides a wealth of tools and options to achieve this. The kernel functions as a hypervisor and you can virtualize your entire dedicated server and create multiple VMs.

How To Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jitsi Meet is an open source video conferencing service. Another advantage of Jisti over other video telephony applications is that you do not have to register to use it and that you do not even have to download and install any software. Jitsi can be used directly via the browser. This makes it particularly easy to use. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.