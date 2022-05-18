Programming Leftovers
Asmit Malakannawar: Google Summer of Code with GNOME Foundation.
Google Summer of Code — every undergrad’s dream to get selected into it one day. I found out about Google Summer of Code in my freshman year. I was so excited that a program like this exists where open source contributors collaborate over projects with organizations! But I was overwhelmed by the amount of applications the program receives and the number of students that actually get selected. Therefore, I didn’t apply in first year, but started improving my skills and making open source contributions to different organizations.
Open source can be overwhelming at the beginning, but you just need to start contributing. Getting into Google Summer of Code is a dream come true to me. And in this blog I’ll share my experience on how I got into Google Summer of Code’22!
Discovering A Forensic Artifact
The number after the underscore (_), is derived from the timestamp when the item moniker was created. That timestamp is expressed as an epoch value in local time, to which a constant number is added: 61505155.
I figured this out by doing some tests. 61505155 is an approximation: I might be wrong by a couple of seconds.
Item name _1715622067 is the value you find in Follina maldocs created from this particular RTF template made by chvancooten. 1715622067 minus 61505155 is 1654116912. Converting epoch value 1654116912 to date & time value gives: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 8:55:12 PM. That’s when that RTF document was created.
RTF documents made from this template, can be detected by looking for string 0c0000005f3137313536323230363700 inside the document (you have to look for this hexadecimal string, not case sensitive, because OLE files embedded in RTF are represented in hexadecimal).
Dirk Eddelbuettel: #38: Faster Feedback Systems
Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems.
Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed.
The second example connects to this and permeates many tweets and other writings by Erik Bernhardsson. He had an earlier 2017 post on ‘Optimizing for iteration speed’, as well as a 17 May 2022 tweet on minimizing feedback loop size, another 28 Mar 2022 tweet reply on shorter feedback loops, then a 14 Feb 2022 post on problems with slow feedback loops, as well as a 13 Jan 2022 post on a priority for tighter feedback loops, and lastly a 23 Jul 2021 post on fast feedback cycles. You get the idea: Erik really digs faster feedback loops. Nobody likes to wait: immediatecy wins each time.
Frank’s R Workflow
Frank Harrell’s new eBook, R Workflow, which aims to: “to foster best practices in reproducible data documentation and manipulation, statistical analysis, graphics, and reporting” is an ambitious document that is notable on multiple levels.
To begin with, the workflow itself is much more than a simple progression of logical steps.
Understanding some peculiarities of per-cgroup memory usage accounting
Linux distributions that use systemd probably have cgroup memory accounting turned on (this is system.conf's DefaultMemoryAccounting, which defaulted to on starting in systemd 238). Memory accounting is handy because it will give you a hierarchical per-cgroup breakdown of memory usage for your services, user sessions, scopes, and so on, which you can see with tools like systemd-cgtop or perhaps your own tools. However if you look at this you can get some surprises, such as a virtual machine that you configured for 4 GB of RAM but systemd-cgtop says is using 14 GB of RAM. Or you could have no virtual machines running yet systemd-cgtop says machine.slice is using 24.8 GB.
6 Top Browser you can install on Linux such as Ubuntu
Browsers are a life of GUI-based Desktop OS when it comes to browsing, here we learn some best browsers available to install on Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, Fedora, Redhat, and more… Which browser is the best? Netizens have been arguing about the answer to this question for years. However, here we are not going to follow which browser is best instead the list of those which are popular and can be easily installed on Linux systems. Although, almost every Linux distro comes with a default browser that is the mighty “Mozilla FireFox”. However, still many users like the sleek design of Google Chrome, others distrust the search engine giant and prefer Mozilla’s Firefox or Opera. Some would like to have Microsoft’s Edge on Linux as well because it is pre-installed on every Windows PC anyway. So, let’s explore some options you can use to replace your default Linux browser.
LXC 5.0 Linux Containers Are Here as a Long Term Support Release
Switching to Meson, the new cgroup configuration options, and time namespace support are some of the new features in the LXC 5.0. In recent years, using containers in Linux has revolutionized the whole software industry’s approach to how software is built. Nowadays, when it comes to containerized services, technologies like Docker and Podman have become the industry standard. However, not everyone knows that the ability to run Linux containers using LXC has been supported as a core feature of Linux since 2008. LXC (Linux Containers) was the first and most complete Linux container manager implementation. Moreover, it runs on a single Linux kernel and does not require any patches. In other words, LXC container support is native functionality built into the Linux kernel.
today's howtos
FocusWriter 1.8.0 released
FocusWriter is a simple, distraction-free writing environment. It utilizes a hide-away interface that you access by moving your mouse to the edges of the screen, allowing the program to have a familiar look and feel to it while still getting out of the way so that you can immerse yourself in your work. It’s available for Linux and Windows, and has been translated into many different languages.
