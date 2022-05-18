Linux 5.19-rc3
It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's time for another rc release. 5.19-rc3 is fairly small, and just looking at the diffstat, a lot of it ends up being in the documentation subdirectory. With another chunk in selftests. But we do have real code changes too, fairly evenly split between drivers, architecture fixes, and "other code". That other code is mostly filesystem fixes, but also some core kernel and networking. Full shortlog appended for your enjoyment, but so far everything looks fine. Knock wood, Linus
