Programming Leftovers Asmit Malakannawar: Google Summer of Code with GNOME Foundation. Google Summer of Code — every undergrad’s dream to get selected into it one day. I found out about Google Summer of Code in my freshman year. I was so excited that a program like this exists where open source contributors collaborate over projects with organizations! But I was overwhelmed by the amount of applications the program receives and the number of students that actually get selected. Therefore, I didn’t apply in first year, but started improving my skills and making open source contributions to different organizations. Open source can be overwhelming at the beginning, but you just need to start contributing. Getting into Google Summer of Code is a dream come true to me. And in this blog I’ll share my experience on how I got into Google Summer of Code’22!

Discovering A Forensic Artifact The number after the underscore (_), is derived from the timestamp when the item moniker was created. That timestamp is expressed as an epoch value in local time, to which a constant number is added: 61505155. I figured this out by doing some tests. 61505155 is an approximation: I might be wrong by a couple of seconds. Item name _1715622067 is the value you find in Follina maldocs created from this particular RTF template made by chvancooten. 1715622067 minus 61505155 is 1654116912. Converting epoch value 1654116912 to date & time value gives: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 8:55:12 PM. That’s when that RTF document was created. RTF documents made from this template, can be detected by looking for string 0c0000005f3137313536323230363700 inside the document (you have to look for this hexadecimal string, not case sensitive, because OLE files embedded in RTF are represented in hexadecimal).

Dirk Eddelbuettel: #38: Faster Feedback Systems Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems. Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed. The second example connects to this and permeates many tweets and other writings by Erik Bernhardsson. He had an earlier 2017 post on ‘Optimizing for iteration speed’, as well as a 17 May 2022 tweet on minimizing feedback loop size, another 28 Mar 2022 tweet reply on shorter feedback loops, then a 14 Feb 2022 post on problems with slow feedback loops, as well as a 13 Jan 2022 post on a priority for tighter feedback loops, and lastly a 23 Jul 2021 post on fast feedback cycles. You get the idea: Erik really digs faster feedback loops. Nobody likes to wait: immediatecy wins each time.

Frank’s R Workflow Frank Harrell’s new eBook, R Workflow, which aims to: “to foster best practices in reproducible data documentation and manipulation, statistical analysis, graphics, and reporting” is an ambitious document that is notable on multiple levels. To begin with, the workflow itself is much more than a simple progression of logical steps.

Understanding some peculiarities of per-cgroup memory usage accounting Linux distributions that use systemd probably have cgroup memory accounting turned on (this is system.conf's DefaultMemoryAccounting, which defaulted to on starting in systemd 238). Memory accounting is handy because it will give you a hierarchical per-cgroup breakdown of memory usage for your services, user sessions, scopes, and so on, which you can see with tools like systemd-cgtop or perhaps your own tools. However if you look at this you can get some surprises, such as a virtual machine that you configured for 4 GB of RAM but systemd-cgtop says is using 14 GB of RAM. Or you could have no virtual machines running yet systemd-cgtop says machine.slice is using 24.8 GB.

Amberol GTK Music App Gains New Features, Reduces Memory Usage I’m a big fan of Emmanuele Bassi’s Amberol music player and the latest version, released this weekend adds a couple of pretty big new features. Before I get to those, I will point out that this GTK-based music music player has been updated numerous times since I spotlighted it back in April. UI improvements, including relocating the playlist to the left-hand side of the window, have been implemented; there’s now an option to disable UI recolouring; and comprehensive MPRIS support. Amberol 0.8 is the latest release and it lets you search for songs in the playlist/queue. You don’t need to click a ‘search’ icon to get at this (though you can) as you can just start typing to start searching. Search also works when the playlist/queue is in selection mode.