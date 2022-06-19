today's howtos
My aim was to get quickly, and as simple as possible, a web interface to my own git repositories.
Sure, binary formats are more efficient and transfer less data over the network. For example, HTTP/2 and the proposal for HTTP/3 are binary protocols. But performance enhancements don't come without complexity and new issues. And those improvements come decades after learning the optimizations needed for the simple plain text protocol.
And think about them, Tomas! After you’re done, interpret them.
In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Debian 11.
Today we are looking at how to install Intellij Idea 2022 Community on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AnyDesk is a remote desktop application that allows you to access personal computers and other devices that are running the host application from anywhere. Anydesk is a cross-platform application. It is available for Ubuntu, Mac, and Windows operating systems. It can be used individually and in teams.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the AnyDesk remote desktop application on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Raspberry Pi is a pretty useful device that operates under a certain voltage and if enough voltage isn’t provided to the device, it may not boot up properly. Even if it boots up, it will warn you about voltage issues every time. If proper precautions aren’t followed to avoid the low voltage warning, then it might not be a good sign for your Raspberry Pi device, as this will reduce its lifetime.
If you want to avoid low voltage warning on your Raspberry Pi device, you should follow this article that provides you with the guidelines to overcome this issue.
In today’s tutorial, we will discuss how to disable and enable automatic updates on CentOS 7 using the PackageKit. The tutorial is divided into two parts. In the first part, we will demonstrate how to disable auto updates on CentOS 7. In the second part, we will show you how to enable auto updates. We will use the CentOS command line to perform the tasks. The commands are very easy to follow.
“CMake is a popular and helpful cross-platform, open-source set of tools that utilize compiler and platform-independent configuration files to build, test, and package projects. CMake was developed as the solution for a cross-platform build space for open-source projects.
CPack is a packaging tool that is cross-platform and distributed by CMake. However, it can be used independently of CMake, but it uses generator concepts from the CMake suite tool.
This guide covers the installation and usage of CMake and CPack.”
How to Install ImageMagick 7 on RHEL/Fedora/AlmaLinux
For RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, Alma Linux, or CentOS, users can easily install ImageMagick 7 using the below methods.
Installing ImageMagick 7 from the Repository
Installing ImageMagick 7 from Source Code
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 19th, 2022
This week started strong with a big announcement from the Thunderbird project as they plan on developing an Android app for the popular open-source email client, the release of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and another big announcement, this time from Mozilla as they enabled the “Total Cookie Protection” privacy/anti-tracking feature by default for all desktop users.
Also this week, we got new releases of our beloved software and GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to IPFire, GIMP, Proton, Manjaro, and Ubuntu Core. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 19th, 2022!
Manjaro 21.3 Brings GNOME 42.2 Edition, Sticks to LTS Kernel and Plasma Desktop
Codenamed “Ruah”, Manjaro 21.3 ships with the same Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, alongside the older Linux 5.10 and 5.4 LTS kernels for older hardware, as it looks like the Manjaro Linux devs decided to stick to LTS kernels for new releases and not adopt the latest and greatest kernel branch, Linux 5.18, which is already the default kernel upstream in Arch Linux’s repositories.
