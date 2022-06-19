In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AnyDesk is a remote desktop application that allows you to access personal computers and other devices that are running the host application from anywhere. Anydesk is a cross-platform application. It is available for Ubuntu, Mac, and Windows operating systems. It can be used individually and in teams.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the AnyDesk remote desktop application on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.