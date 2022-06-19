Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast, and More
-
Humble Beginnings | LINUX Unplugged 463
Brent sits down with Dr Quentin Stafford-Fraser, computer scientist, serial-entrepreneur, inventor (perhaps) of the webcam, Augmented Reality Ph.D. who ran the very first web server at the University of Cambridge, among much more. We explore topics including computer science as an art-form, the origins of the Raspberry Pi and T9 predictive text, philosophies around innovation and invention, challenging the patent system, and more.
-
GNU World Order 465
**kdav** , **kdubaddons** , and a dozen **kde-cli-tools** from Slackware set **kde**.
-
Episode 328 – The Security of Jobs or Job Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the security of employees leaving jobs. Be it a voluntary departure or in the context of the current layoffs we see, what are the security implications of having to remove access for one or more people departing their job?
-
High & Low Level Language Are Meaningless Terms - Invidious
The terms high level and low level language by themselves don't really have that much meaning, what they require is an agreed upon point of reference and while a lot of people may agree on that point it's certainly not universal
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 291 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
How to Install ImageMagick 7 on RHEL/Fedora/AlmaLinux
For RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, Alma Linux, or CentOS, users can easily install ImageMagick 7 using the below methods. Installing ImageMagick 7 from the Repository Installing ImageMagick 7 from Source Code
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 19th, 2022
This week started strong with a big announcement from the Thunderbird project as they plan on developing an Android app for the popular open-source email client, the release of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and another big announcement, this time from Mozilla as they enabled the “Total Cookie Protection” privacy/anti-tracking feature by default for all desktop users. Also this week, we got new releases of our beloved software and GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to IPFire, GIMP, Proton, Manjaro, and Ubuntu Core. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 19th, 2022!
Manjaro 21.3 Brings GNOME 42.2 Edition, Sticks to LTS Kernel and Plasma Desktop
Codenamed “Ruah”, Manjaro 21.3 ships with the same Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, alongside the older Linux 5.10 and 5.4 LTS kernels for older hardware, as it looks like the Manjaro Linux devs decided to stick to LTS kernels for new releases and not adopt the latest and greatest kernel branch, Linux 5.18, which is already the default kernel upstream in Arch Linux’s repositories.
Recent comments
2 min 52 sec ago
19 min 39 sec ago
7 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago