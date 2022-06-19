BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBGPD, and NetBSD
Legends start at 1.0! – FreeBSD in 1993 (pt. 1)
In 2017, I wrote a series of articles [1], [2], [3] and [4] on FreeBSD’s famous version 4.11 (and an experiment to use Pkgsrc to get modern software running on it), but I’ve been interested in the history of my operating system of choice for longer than that.
It’s been half a decade since I visited 4.x, my familiarity with FreeBSD has grown further and I finally dare to embark on the adventure to look at the very beginning. I had originally thought about doing this in a VM. However while dusting off an old laptop of mine to test 13.1-BETA releases on, I thought that I might give ancient FreeBSD a shot on that machine. It is an Acer TravelMate 272XC laptop that I got in 2003 (see dmesg at the bottom if you want to know more). It is not the oldest machine that I still have, but it is the last one with a working floppy drive!
So I would simply install FreeBSD 1.0, mess with it a little and then write an article about it. Nothing too complicated, should be done in a couple of hours on a weekend! Except it turned out to be… just a little more involved.
OpenBGPD 7.4 released
[...] However, the release notes may be found in this mailing list post from June 14th, 2022: https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-announce&m=165521316007652&w=2
Is FreeBSD a Real UNIX?
Lets get back to the computing world. Can you officially name FreeBSD a UNIX? No. That is because Open Group company owns copyright to the ‘UNIX’ term. You can call it only a UNIX-like system … but that does not mean its not UNIX. You just can not call it like that because of the lawyers.
NetBSD team also gave good example with their ‘duck’ explanation – https://mollari.netbsd.org/about/call-it-a-duck.html – available here.
Apple paid $100 000 to call their Mac OS X (now macOS) system a UNIX officially.
Advanced Programming in the UNIX Environment
This document will guide you through the setup of a NetBSD VM using UTM on an Apple M1 to perform all your course work on. Please follow these steps as shown; if you run into problems or have questions, please send them to the class mailing list.
today's howtos
How to Install ImageMagick 7 on RHEL/Fedora/AlmaLinux
For RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, Alma Linux, or CentOS, users can easily install ImageMagick 7 using the below methods. Installing ImageMagick 7 from the Repository Installing ImageMagick 7 from Source Code
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 19th, 2022
This week started strong with a big announcement from the Thunderbird project as they plan on developing an Android app for the popular open-source email client, the release of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and another big announcement, this time from Mozilla as they enabled the “Total Cookie Protection” privacy/anti-tracking feature by default for all desktop users. Also this week, we got new releases of our beloved software and GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to IPFire, GIMP, Proton, Manjaro, and Ubuntu Core. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 19th, 2022!
Manjaro 21.3 Brings GNOME 42.2 Edition, Sticks to LTS Kernel and Plasma Desktop
Codenamed “Ruah”, Manjaro 21.3 ships with the same Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, alongside the older Linux 5.10 and 5.4 LTS kernels for older hardware, as it looks like the Manjaro Linux devs decided to stick to LTS kernels for new releases and not adopt the latest and greatest kernel branch, Linux 5.18, which is already the default kernel upstream in Arch Linux’s repositories.
