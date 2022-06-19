In 2017, I wrote a series of articles [1], [2], [3] and [4] on FreeBSD’s famous version 4.11 (and an experiment to use Pkgsrc to get modern software running on it), but I’ve been interested in the history of my operating system of choice for longer than that.

It’s been half a decade since I visited 4.x, my familiarity with FreeBSD has grown further and I finally dare to embark on the adventure to look at the very beginning. I had originally thought about doing this in a VM. However while dusting off an old laptop of mine to test 13.1-BETA releases on, I thought that I might give ancient FreeBSD a shot on that machine. It is an Acer TravelMate 272XC laptop that I got in 2003 (see dmesg at the bottom if you want to know more). It is not the oldest machine that I still have, but it is the last one with a working floppy drive!

So I would simply install FreeBSD 1.0, mess with it a little and then write an article about it. Nothing too complicated, should be done in a couple of hours on a weekend! Except it turned out to be… just a little more involved.