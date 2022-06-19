Language Selection

Development
  • Effective Software Testing – A Developer’s Guide

    I recently finished Effective Software Testing – A Developer’s Guide by Maurício Aniche, and I really liked it. I have been coding for a long time and I think I have been writing pretty good tests for the features I have implemented. Even so, I found this book quite valuable. Particularly the chapters on how to systematically come up with test cases based on the specification, inputs, outputs and the structure of the implementation.

    The book also covers many other common topics relevant for developers writing automatic tests, such as: test-driven development, mocking, designing for testability, and property-based testing. The author does a good job describing these. I especially like the code examples – they are larger than the most basic cases, but still small enough to easily keep in your head.

    The author is an Assistant Professor in Software Engineering at the Delft University of Technology. He has also worked for several years as a developer. The book apparently grew out of lecture notes from a course on software testing. The academic background shows in that there are plenty of references to relevant research (something I also liked with Code Complete).

  • foss – vanitasvitae's blog: Reproducible Builds – Telling of a Debugging Story

    Reproducibility is an important tool to empower users. Why would a user care about that? Let me elaborate.

    For a piece of software to be reproducible means that everyone with access to the software’s source code is able to build the binary form of it (e.g. the executable that gets distributed). What’s the matter? Isn’t that true for any project with accessible source code? Not at all. Reproducibility means that the resulting binary EXACTLY matches what gets distributed. Each and every bit and byte of the binary is exactly the same, no matter on which machine the software gets built.

    The benefit of this is that on top of being able to verify that the source code doesn’t contain any spyware or unwanted functionality, the user now is also able to verify that the distributable they got e.g. from an app store has no malicious code added into it. If for example the Google Play Store would inject spyware into an application submitted by a developer, the resulting binary that gets distributed via the store would be different from the binary built by the user.

    Why is this important? Well, Google already requires developers to submit their signing keys, so they can modify software releases after the fact. Now, reproducibility becomes a tool to verify that Google did not tamper with the binaries.

  • Best PHP Frameworks For Web Development

    The existence of frameworks is a boon to all the developers as it contains actual programs using which software is built. To speed up your development, it provides ready-made components. We can’t forget about PHP when we are talking about frameworks. PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is a fast, flexible, and very popular scripting language specially implemented for web development. According to a report by W3Tech, PHP is used by 78.9% of the websites as a server-side programming language.

  • Form Data and Structured JSON

    I’m working on rebuilding a side project in Remix. Right now it’s pure client-side, meaning no JavaScript = no functionality. Why did I build it that way? Honestly, because it’s the only way I knew how. But now with Remix I feel empowered to build it with progressive-enhancement in mind: it works before JavaScript loads, then when (or if) the JS loads, the page gets enhanced.

    So far, it’s going really well. I’m learning a lot along the way—often more about the web platform than about Remix the framework.

    I figure I’ll start blogging about what I learn. A series of posts, perhaps, which I’ll tag something like #TILAWPUR: Things I Learned About the Web Platform Using Remix.

  • Raising exceptions or returning error objects in Python

    If we choose to raise exceptions, naive code which doesn’t check for the exceptions will simply get no further — the exception will propagate up and terminate the handler. With the second option where we return error objects, those objects can’t be accidentally converted into success values — the VerifyExpired object contains the email address, but it is a completely different shape of value from the happy case.

    Both of these approaches, to some degree, respect the principle that can be summed up as Parse Don’t Validate. Instead of merely validating a token and extracting an email address as two independent things, we are parsing a token, and encoding the result of the validation in the type of objects that will then flow through the program.

    But which is better?

  • Humanizing numbers in Python through a regexp substitution function

    Python's regular expression function substitution is a handy and powerful way to do certain sorts of very generalized text substitution in a low hassle manner. The one caution to it is that you probably don't want to use it in a performance sensitive situation, because it does require a Python function call and various other things for each substitution. The last time I looked, pure text substitutions ran much faster if you could use them. Here, not only is the situation not performance sensitive but there's no way out of running the Python code one way or another, because we can't do the work with just text substitution (at least not if we want powers of two humanized numbers, as I do).

  • Why String is popular HashMap key in Java?

    There are many instances when data is stored as key-value pairs. In Java, it can be achieved by “map” which is a collection. Keys usually should not be null and they should point to only one value. In Map, there are various classes available and among them, Hashmap is a class that implements the Map interface.

  • Gitweb on FreeBSD with mini_httpd

    My aim was to get quickly, and as simple as possible, a web interface to my own git repositories.

  • The Power of Plaintext Protocols

    Sure, binary formats are more efficient and transfer less data over the network. For example, HTTP/2 and the proposal for HTTP/3 are binary protocols. But performance enhancements don't come without complexity and new issues. And those improvements come decades after learning the optimizations needed for the simple plain text protocol.

  • Tomas Tomecek: Always, read, error, messages

    And think about them, Tomas! After you’re done, interpret them.

  • How to install WPS Office 2019 on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Debian 11.

  • How to install Intellij Idea 2022 Community on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Intellij Idea 2022 Community on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AnyDesk is a remote desktop application that allows you to access personal computers and other devices that are running the host application from anywhere. Anydesk is a cross-platform application. It is available for Ubuntu, Mac, and Windows operating systems. It can be used individually and in teams. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the AnyDesk remote desktop application on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Avoid Low Voltage Warning on Raspberry Pi

    Raspberry Pi is a pretty useful device that operates under a certain voltage and if enough voltage isn’t provided to the device, it may not boot up properly. Even if it boots up, it will warn you about voltage issues every time. If proper precautions aren’t followed to avoid the low voltage warning, then it might not be a good sign for your Raspberry Pi device, as this will reduce its lifetime. If you want to avoid low voltage warning on your Raspberry Pi device, you should follow this article that provides you with the guidelines to overcome this issue.

  • How to Enable and Disable Automatic Updates on CentOS 7

    In today’s tutorial, we will discuss how to disable and enable automatic updates on CentOS 7 using the PackageKit. The tutorial is divided into two parts. In the first part, we will demonstrate how to disable auto updates on CentOS 7. In the second part, we will show you how to enable auto updates. We will use the CentOS command line to perform the tasks. The commands are very easy to follow.

  • Getting Started With CMake and CPack on Linux

    “CMake is a popular and helpful cross-platform, open-source set of tools that utilize compiler and platform-independent configuration files to build, test, and package projects. CMake was developed as the solution for a cross-platform build space for open-source projects. CPack is a packaging tool that is cross-platform and distributed by CMake. However, it can be used independently of CMake, but it uses generator concepts from the CMake suite tool. This guide covers the installation and usage of CMake and CPack.”

How to Install ImageMagick 7 on RHEL/Fedora/AlmaLinux

For RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, Alma Linux, or CentOS, users can easily install ImageMagick 7 using the below methods. Installing ImageMagick 7 from the Repository Installing ImageMagick 7 from Source Code Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 19th, 2022

This week started strong with a big announcement from the Thunderbird project as they plan on developing an Android app for the popular open-source email client, the release of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and another big announcement, this time from Mozilla as they enabled the “Total Cookie Protection” privacy/anti-tracking feature by default for all desktop users. Also this week, we got new releases of our beloved software and GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to IPFire, GIMP, Proton, Manjaro, and Ubuntu Core. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 19th, 2022! Read more

Manjaro 21.3 Brings GNOME 42.2 Edition, Sticks to LTS Kernel and Plasma Desktop

Codenamed “Ruah”, Manjaro 21.3 ships with the same Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, alongside the older Linux 5.10 and 5.4 LTS kernels for older hardware, as it looks like the Manjaro Linux devs decided to stick to LTS kernels for new releases and not adopt the latest and greatest kernel branch, Linux 5.18, which is already the default kernel upstream in Arch Linux’s repositories. Read more

