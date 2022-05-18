today's howtos
-
ffprobe Linux Command Example Usage
“The ffprobe is a Linux command used to retrieve information from multimedia files. The command then displays the output in a machine or human-readable format. With ffprobe, you can gather information, such as the size, bit rate, height, width, codecs, and pixel format of the multimedia stream. Ffprobe is a must-have tool in your video processing toolkit.
You can use ffprobe as a standalone application or with a different textual filter to perform advanced processing, such as plotting and statistical processing.
You can use ffprobe with different options. In this article, you will learn some of the common usage examples of the ffprobe to enhance your video analysis and information extraction skills. Let’s get started!”
-
Getting Started with Byobu Linux Command
Byobu is a modern terminal text-based multiplexer that supports BSD, Linux, and Mac systems. Byobu allows using multiple windows and sessions, and you can run different commands under the same single terminal connection. The tool is helpful, especially when dealing with remote servers and workspace.
-
aria2 – A Command Line Download Tool for Linux
“The aria2 is an open-source Linux command-line tool for downloading files using different protocols, such as FTP, HTTP/HTTPS, BitTorrent, SFTP, and Metalink. This multi-protocol download tool doesn’t come preinstalled like wget or curl, but it ranks best in efficiency and ease of use.
If you’ve not used aria2 before, keep reading this guide to understand what aria2 is and its usage examples.”
-
The aplay Linux Command
Aplay is a great option for playing audio files on the command line. It is a tool for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) sound card drivers. Aplay supports various sound cards and file formats on multiple devices, and it works similar to how a recorder does, only that in this case, it plays the audio instead of recording it.
Aplay determines the bit rate, sample rate, file formats, and all other details from the sound file header before playing the audio. Let’s see some of the examples of using aplay in Linux.
-
Managing Archives with Atool Linux Utility
There are various tools that you can use to manage the archive files when using Linux. However, most of the tools are limited to specific archive formats. Luckily, you can use the atool utility, a Perl script available for managing Linux archives and supports multiple formats.
The good thing with atool is that it has different commands such as aunpack, which extract files in an organized manner. Besides, it’s not the only available atool command, and we will go through all the available options and how you can use them for your archive files.
-
How To Rename A File In Chromebook?
Have you switched to a Chromebook from Windows recently? One of the things that you might want to relearn then is renaming a file. In this article, let’s look at how to rename a file in Chromebook.
Renaming the files on your Chromebook is a pretty straightforward process. If you’ve renamed the files on Windows, renaming the files on Chromebook will be a breeze. The process is a little different from Windows’s, but it’s simple nonetheless.
-
Dos2unix Linux Command
“Are you looking for a way to convert DOS or Mac format to Unix format? Any time you need to share files between Windows and Unix systems, the file format, especially plain-text, comes into play. The main difference is in the line break. For Unix and Linux systems, an end of a line gets represented by a single character, the Line Feed (LF).
In contrast, Windows files use two characters to signify a line break, the carriage return (CR), represented as (\r), and the Line Feed (LF), expressed as (\n).
Unless you have the right way of converting the files, you will have a broken script, code, or formatting, which is annoying. Here’s the good part, this guide will present examples of the dos2unix command usage to get you started. Check it out!”
-
Turn off Incognito Mode in Chrome
When it comes to using the internet, having a browser that offers you maximum control over your web-surfing experience is essential. While many options exist, none are as popular as Google Chrome.
Since its release, Google Chrome continues to be a popular choice for all. Dominating not only the desktop market but the mobile marketplace as well. With its advanced privacy protection, easy-to-access GUI, and a wide variety of add-ons, no doubt that Google Chrome’s the go-to browser for most desktop and mobile users.
-
Kinit Linux Command
The Kinit in Linux is a command often used for renewing or caching/renewing a Kerberos ticket authentication and granting features. This tool is used for the same purpose that MIT and SEAM References use Kinit in other Kerberos implementations. Notably, you can only use the Kinit command once you register as a principal with the KDC or Key Distribution Center.
Ideally, the KDC alternatives, often identified by {realms} and {kdcdefault} features contained in the kdc.conf (which is the KBR5 configuration file), come in handy if you do not indicate any ticket flags in the command line.
This article describes what a Kinix Linux command is. It also provides a step-by-step guide on using the Kinit tool to renew, obtain, or cache your ticket-granting tickets. Finally, we will highlight Kinit syntax or flags, environment variables, and files.
-
How to Install FFmpeg on Fedora 36 Linux
FFmpeg is the leading free, open-source multimedia framework, able to decode, encode, transcode, mux, demux, stream, filter, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install FFmpeg on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal with the default Fedora 36 repository.
-
How to Install Go (Golang) Compiler on Fedora 36 Linux
Go, or Golang, is an open-source programming language that Google created. It is statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries, and go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file. Developers that use Google’s Go language say it is the C for the twenty-first century when it comes to syntax.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install and configure Go (Golang) on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal with the default repository version from Fedora 36’s appstream.
-
How To Change the Nginx Web Document Location in Linux - TREND OCEANS
Changing document location will allow you to use another directory as a document location for storing site data in Linux. You can even set up multiple Nginx servers listening to different ports and redirect the traffic to two different document locations.
By default, the Nginx Web server uses the "/usr/share/nginx/html" document location to store site data, which can be changed to something else.
Today, you will learn how to change the Nginx Web Document Location on your Ubuntu/Debian/Fedora/CentOS Linux system.
-
How to Install Calibre on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will show you how to install Calibre on Ubuntu systems
Calibre (stylised calibre) is a cross-platform free and open-source suite of e-book software.
Calibre supports organizing existing e-books into virtual libraries, displaying, editing, creating and converting e-books, as well as syncing e-books with a variety of e-readers. Editing books is supported for EPUB and AZW3 formats. Books in other formats like MOBI must first be converted to those formats, if they are to be edited.
-
How to install Podman on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8 - Techtown
Podman is a container engine created by Red Hat. It is intended to be a solid alternative to Docker with some interesting additions.
-
How to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu & Debian Servers
In this post you will learn how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu.
Apache Solr is an open-source, reliable, scalable, and fault-tolerant search tool written in Java. It uses NoSQL as its database backend and to store data and query it in almost near real time. It aims to provide distributed indexing, replication, load-balanced querying with automated recovery and failover. It provides full-text search, Snippet Generation and highlighting. It also supports database queries through REST API Like Elastic Search
-
How to Monitor Linux File Access Using Auditd
Successfully monitoring Linux file access is a very important milestone for users or Linux administrators confined in a shared or public network setting. Linux file access monitoring helps us answer questions like Who has had access to this file within the last week? Can I get a username list of all users accessing file x? Can I know when file y is being accessed?
The set logging policies on your Linux operating system distribution should give us timely statistics regarding the system user and the period in which queried file(s) were accessed.
Auditd or Audit Daemon emulates a Linux Auditing System solely focused on the userspace component. Under the Linux operating system spectrum, anything that is labeled a daemon implies that it is a background running service/application. Therefore, Auditd comfortably runs as a background service while collecting and writing audit-associated log files.
-
