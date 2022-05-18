Programming Leftovers Effective Software Testing – A Developer’s Guide I recently finished Effective Software Testing – A Developer’s Guide by Maurício Aniche, and I really liked it. I have been coding for a long time and I think I have been writing pretty good tests for the features I have implemented. Even so, I found this book quite valuable. Particularly the chapters on how to systematically come up with test cases based on the specification, inputs, outputs and the structure of the implementation. The book also covers many other common topics relevant for developers writing automatic tests, such as: test-driven development, mocking, designing for testability, and property-based testing. The author does a good job describing these. I especially like the code examples – they are larger than the most basic cases, but still small enough to easily keep in your head. The author is an Assistant Professor in Software Engineering at the Delft University of Technology. He has also worked for several years as a developer. The book apparently grew out of lecture notes from a course on software testing. The academic background shows in that there are plenty of references to relevant research (something I also liked with Code Complete).

foss – vanitasvitae's blog: Reproducible Builds – Telling of a Debugging Story Reproducibility is an important tool to empower users. Why would a user care about that? Let me elaborate. For a piece of software to be reproducible means that everyone with access to the software’s source code is able to build the binary form of it (e.g. the executable that gets distributed). What’s the matter? Isn’t that true for any project with accessible source code? Not at all. Reproducibility means that the resulting binary EXACTLY matches what gets distributed. Each and every bit and byte of the binary is exactly the same, no matter on which machine the software gets built. The benefit of this is that on top of being able to verify that the source code doesn’t contain any spyware or unwanted functionality, the user now is also able to verify that the distributable they got e.g. from an app store has no malicious code added into it. If for example the Google Play Store would inject spyware into an application submitted by a developer, the resulting binary that gets distributed via the store would be different from the binary built by the user. Why is this important? Well, Google already requires developers to submit their signing keys, so they can modify software releases after the fact. Now, reproducibility becomes a tool to verify that Google did not tamper with the binaries.

Best PHP Frameworks For Web Development The existence of frameworks is a boon to all the developers as it contains actual programs using which software is built. To speed up your development, it provides ready-made components. We can’t forget about PHP when we are talking about frameworks. PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is a fast, flexible, and very popular scripting language specially implemented for web development. According to a report by W3Tech, PHP is used by 78.9% of the websites as a server-side programming language.

Form Data and Structured JSON I’m working on rebuilding a side project in Remix. Right now it’s pure client-side, meaning no JavaScript = no functionality. Why did I build it that way? Honestly, because it’s the only way I knew how. But now with Remix I feel empowered to build it with progressive-enhancement in mind: it works before JavaScript loads, then when (or if) the JS loads, the page gets enhanced. So far, it’s going really well. I’m learning a lot along the way—often more about the web platform than about Remix the framework. I figure I’ll start blogging about what I learn. A series of posts, perhaps, which I’ll tag something like #TILAWPUR: Things I Learned About the Web Platform Using Remix.

Raising exceptions or returning error objects in Python If we choose to raise exceptions, naive code which doesn’t check for the exceptions will simply get no further — the exception will propagate up and terminate the handler. With the second option where we return error objects, those objects can’t be accidentally converted into success values — the VerifyExpired object contains the email address, but it is a completely different shape of value from the happy case. Both of these approaches, to some degree, respect the principle that can be summed up as Parse Don’t Validate. Instead of merely validating a token and extracting an email address as two independent things, we are parsing a token, and encoding the result of the validation in the type of objects that will then flow through the program. But which is better?

Humanizing numbers in Python through a regexp substitution function Python's regular expression function substitution is a handy and powerful way to do certain sorts of very generalized text substitution in a low hassle manner. The one caution to it is that you probably don't want to use it in a performance sensitive situation, because it does require a Python function call and various other things for each substitution. The last time I looked, pure text substitutions ran much faster if you could use them. Here, not only is the situation not performance sensitive but there's no way out of running the Python code one way or another, because we can't do the work with just text substitution (at least not if we want powers of two humanized numbers, as I do).

Why String is popular HashMap key in Java? There are many instances when data is stored as key-value pairs. In Java, it can be achieved by “map” which is a collection. Keys usually should not be null and they should point to only one value. In Map, there are various classes available and among them, Hashmap is a class that implements the Map interface.