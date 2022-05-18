We will be discussing Pandas in Python, an open-source library that delivers high-performance data structures and data analysis tools that are ready to use. We will also learn about the DataFrame, the advantages of Pandas, and how you can use Pandas to select multiple columns of a DataFrame . Let’s get started!

We’ll learn about the PySpark library in this session. It is a general-purpose, in-memory, distributed processing engine that lets you effectively manage the data across several workstations. We’ll also learn about the PySpark fillna() method that is used to fill the null values in the dataframe with a custom value, along with its examples.

A vector is the basic data structure in R that stores data of similar types. For example, Suppose we need to record the age of 5 employees. Instead of creating 5 separate variables, we can simply create a vector.

A Two Dimensional array of pointers is an array that has variables of pointer type. This means that the variables stored in the 2D array are such that each variable points to a particular address of some other element.

These days web Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are everywhere (scientific data sources, your system for Customer relationship management, cat facts API…). Do you need to write some R code wrapping a web resource such as an API? Packaging it up might be useful to you or your team for the same reason as any code. Now, whether you really want to publicize the package and to guarantee its maintenance might be slightly trickier than for other packages, as the usefulness and status of your package will depend on the web API being up and running according to expectations. This creates a surface for failures that might be more or less scary depending on your trust in the upstream maintainers. In this post, we will go over whether you should bother maintain a package wrapping a web API and we will provide suggestions of useful resources.