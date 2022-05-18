today's howtos
“The ffprobe is a Linux command used to retrieve information from multimedia files. The command then displays the output in a machine or human-readable format. With ffprobe, you can gather information, such as the size, bit rate, height, width, codecs, and pixel format of the multimedia stream. Ffprobe is a must-have tool in your video processing toolkit.
You can use ffprobe as a standalone application or with a different textual filter to perform advanced processing, such as plotting and statistical processing.
You can use ffprobe with different options. In this article, you will learn some of the common usage examples of the ffprobe to enhance your video analysis and information extraction skills. Let’s get started!”
Byobu is a modern terminal text-based multiplexer that supports BSD, Linux, and Mac systems. Byobu allows using multiple windows and sessions, and you can run different commands under the same single terminal connection. The tool is helpful, especially when dealing with remote servers and workspace.
“The aria2 is an open-source Linux command-line tool for downloading files using different protocols, such as FTP, HTTP/HTTPS, BitTorrent, SFTP, and Metalink. This multi-protocol download tool doesn’t come preinstalled like wget or curl, but it ranks best in efficiency and ease of use.
If you’ve not used aria2 before, keep reading this guide to understand what aria2 is and its usage examples.”
Aplay is a great option for playing audio files on the command line. It is a tool for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) sound card drivers. Aplay supports various sound cards and file formats on multiple devices, and it works similar to how a recorder does, only that in this case, it plays the audio instead of recording it.
Aplay determines the bit rate, sample rate, file formats, and all other details from the sound file header before playing the audio. Let’s see some of the examples of using aplay in Linux.
There are various tools that you can use to manage the archive files when using Linux. However, most of the tools are limited to specific archive formats. Luckily, you can use the atool utility, a Perl script available for managing Linux archives and supports multiple formats.
The good thing with atool is that it has different commands such as aunpack, which extract files in an organized manner. Besides, it’s not the only available atool command, and we will go through all the available options and how you can use them for your archive files.
Have you switched to a Chromebook from Windows recently? One of the things that you might want to relearn then is renaming a file. In this article, let’s look at how to rename a file in Chromebook.
Renaming the files on your Chromebook is a pretty straightforward process. If you’ve renamed the files on Windows, renaming the files on Chromebook will be a breeze. The process is a little different from Windows’s, but it’s simple nonetheless.
“Are you looking for a way to convert DOS or Mac format to Unix format? Any time you need to share files between Windows and Unix systems, the file format, especially plain-text, comes into play. The main difference is in the line break. For Unix and Linux systems, an end of a line gets represented by a single character, the Line Feed (LF).
In contrast, Windows files use two characters to signify a line break, the carriage return (CR), represented as (\r), and the Line Feed (LF), expressed as (\n).
Unless you have the right way of converting the files, you will have a broken script, code, or formatting, which is annoying. Here’s the good part, this guide will present examples of the dos2unix command usage to get you started. Check it out!”
When it comes to using the internet, having a browser that offers you maximum control over your web-surfing experience is essential. While many options exist, none are as popular as Google Chrome.
Since its release, Google Chrome continues to be a popular choice for all. Dominating not only the desktop market but the mobile marketplace as well. With its advanced privacy protection, easy-to-access GUI, and a wide variety of add-ons, no doubt that Google Chrome’s the go-to browser for most desktop and mobile users.
The Kinit in Linux is a command often used for renewing or caching/renewing a Kerberos ticket authentication and granting features. This tool is used for the same purpose that MIT and SEAM References use Kinit in other Kerberos implementations. Notably, you can only use the Kinit command once you register as a principal with the KDC or Key Distribution Center.
Ideally, the KDC alternatives, often identified by {realms} and {kdcdefault} features contained in the kdc.conf (which is the KBR5 configuration file), come in handy if you do not indicate any ticket flags in the command line.
This article describes what a Kinix Linux command is. It also provides a step-by-step guide on using the Kinit tool to renew, obtain, or cache your ticket-granting tickets. Finally, we will highlight Kinit syntax or flags, environment variables, and files.
FFmpeg is the leading free, open-source multimedia framework, able to decode, encode, transcode, mux, demux, stream, filter, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install FFmpeg on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal with the default Fedora 36 repository.
Go, or Golang, is an open-source programming language that Google created. It is statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries, and go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file. Developers that use Google’s Go language say it is the C for the twenty-first century when it comes to syntax.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install and configure Go (Golang) on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal with the default repository version from Fedora 36’s appstream.
Changing document location will allow you to use another directory as a document location for storing site data in Linux. You can even set up multiple Nginx servers listening to different ports and redirect the traffic to two different document locations.
By default, the Nginx Web server uses the "/usr/share/nginx/html" document location to store site data, which can be changed to something else.
Today, you will learn how to change the Nginx Web Document Location on your Ubuntu/Debian/Fedora/CentOS Linux system.
In this guide, we will show you how to install Calibre on Ubuntu systems
Calibre (stylised calibre) is a cross-platform free and open-source suite of e-book software.
Calibre supports organizing existing e-books into virtual libraries, displaying, editing, creating and converting e-books, as well as syncing e-books with a variety of e-readers. Editing books is supported for EPUB and AZW3 formats. Books in other formats like MOBI must first be converted to those formats, if they are to be edited.
Podman is a container engine created by Red Hat. It is intended to be a solid alternative to Docker with some interesting additions.
In this post you will learn how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu.
Apache Solr is an open-source, reliable, scalable, and fault-tolerant search tool written in Java. It uses NoSQL as its database backend and to store data and query it in almost near real time. It aims to provide distributed indexing, replication, load-balanced querying with automated recovery and failover. It provides full-text search, Snippet Generation and highlighting. It also supports database queries through REST API Like Elastic Search
Successfully monitoring Linux file access is a very important milestone for users or Linux administrators confined in a shared or public network setting. Linux file access monitoring helps us answer questions like Who has had access to this file within the last week? Can I get a username list of all users accessing file x? Can I know when file y is being accessed?
The set logging policies on your Linux operating system distribution should give us timely statistics regarding the system user and the period in which queried file(s) were accessed.
Auditd or Audit Daemon emulates a Linux Auditing System solely focused on the userspace component. Under the Linux operating system spectrum, anything that is labeled a daemon implies that it is a background running service/application. Therefore, Auditd comfortably runs as a background service while collecting and writing audit-associated log files.
Programming Leftovers
I recently finished Effective Software Testing – A Developer’s Guide by Maurício Aniche, and I really liked it. I have been coding for a long time and I think I have been writing pretty good tests for the features I have implemented. Even so, I found this book quite valuable. Particularly the chapters on how to systematically come up with test cases based on the specification, inputs, outputs and the structure of the implementation.
The book also covers many other common topics relevant for developers writing automatic tests, such as: test-driven development, mocking, designing for testability, and property-based testing. The author does a good job describing these. I especially like the code examples – they are larger than the most basic cases, but still small enough to easily keep in your head.
The author is an Assistant Professor in Software Engineering at the Delft University of Technology. He has also worked for several years as a developer. The book apparently grew out of lecture notes from a course on software testing. The academic background shows in that there are plenty of references to relevant research (something I also liked with Code Complete).
Reproducibility is an important tool to empower users. Why would a user care about that? Let me elaborate.
For a piece of software to be reproducible means that everyone with access to the software’s source code is able to build the binary form of it (e.g. the executable that gets distributed). What’s the matter? Isn’t that true for any project with accessible source code? Not at all. Reproducibility means that the resulting binary EXACTLY matches what gets distributed. Each and every bit and byte of the binary is exactly the same, no matter on which machine the software gets built.
The benefit of this is that on top of being able to verify that the source code doesn’t contain any spyware or unwanted functionality, the user now is also able to verify that the distributable they got e.g. from an app store has no malicious code added into it. If for example the Google Play Store would inject spyware into an application submitted by a developer, the resulting binary that gets distributed via the store would be different from the binary built by the user.
Why is this important? Well, Google already requires developers to submit their signing keys, so they can modify software releases after the fact. Now, reproducibility becomes a tool to verify that Google did not tamper with the binaries.
The existence of frameworks is a boon to all the developers as it contains actual programs using which software is built. To speed up your development, it provides ready-made components. We can’t forget about PHP when we are talking about frameworks. PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is a fast, flexible, and very popular scripting language specially implemented for web development. According to a report by W3Tech, PHP is used by 78.9% of the websites as a server-side programming language.
I’m working on rebuilding a side project in Remix. Right now it’s pure client-side, meaning no JavaScript = no functionality. Why did I build it that way? Honestly, because it’s the only way I knew how. But now with Remix I feel empowered to build it with progressive-enhancement in mind: it works before JavaScript loads, then when (or if) the JS loads, the page gets enhanced.
So far, it’s going really well. I’m learning a lot along the way—often more about the web platform than about Remix the framework.
I figure I’ll start blogging about what I learn. A series of posts, perhaps, which I’ll tag something like #TILAWPUR: Things I Learned About the Web Platform Using Remix.
If we choose to raise exceptions, naive code which doesn’t check for the exceptions will simply get no further — the exception will propagate up and terminate the handler. With the second option where we return error objects, those objects can’t be accidentally converted into success values — the VerifyExpired object contains the email address, but it is a completely different shape of value from the happy case.
Both of these approaches, to some degree, respect the principle that can be summed up as Parse Don’t Validate. Instead of merely validating a token and extracting an email address as two independent things, we are parsing a token, and encoding the result of the validation in the type of objects that will then flow through the program.
But which is better?
Python's regular expression function substitution is a handy and powerful way to do certain sorts of very generalized text substitution in a low hassle manner. The one caution to it is that you probably don't want to use it in a performance sensitive situation, because it does require a Python function call and various other things for each substitution. The last time I looked, pure text substitutions ran much faster if you could use them. Here, not only is the situation not performance sensitive but there's no way out of running the Python code one way or another, because we can't do the work with just text substitution (at least not if we want powers of two humanized numbers, as I do).
There are many instances when data is stored as key-value pairs. In Java, it can be achieved by “map” which is a collection. Keys usually should not be null and they should point to only one value. In Map, there are various classes available and among them, Hashmap is a class that implements the Map interface.
