today's howtos
-
How to Install Docker on Fedora 36 Step by Step
Hello Linux geeks, welcome to the guide on how install Docker on Fedora 36 step by step. This guide also be applicable to previous versions of Fedora 35/34. During this guide, we will be installing docker community edition package from docker official repository.
Docker is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) tool which leverage the OS level virtualization to spin up containers. System on which docker is installed is known as Docker Engine.
-
How to Colorize Bash Prompt in Linux Terminal
The bash prompt is probably the happiest place for most Linux users. A typical Linux bash prompt will look like the following screenshot.
-
How to Install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Wine is popular software that allows many Windows applications to run on Linux. The problem with Wine, however, is some required configurations for each application you want to use can be extremely time-consuming and prone to errors while setting up. A great PlayOnLinux will make your life easier by providing easy-to-understand automated installation of many popular installations, which can benefit the average desktop users or new users of Linux.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the default Ubuntu APT repository or installing the Flatpak third-party package manager to get a newer version binary.
-
How I use the attr command with my Linux filesystem | Opensource.com
The term filesystem is a fancy word to describe how your computer keeps track of all the files you create. Whether it's an office document, a configuration file, or thousands of digital photos, your computer has to store a lot of data in a way that's useful for both you and it. Filesystems like Ext4, XFS, JFS, BtrFS, and so on are the "languages" your computer uses to keep track of data.
Your desktop or terminal can do a lot to help you find your data quickly. Your file manager might have, for instance, a filter function so you can quickly see just the image files in your home directory, or it might have a search function that can locate a file by its filename, and so on. These qualities are known as file attributes because they are exactly that: Attributes of the data object, defined by code in file headers and within the filesystem itself. Most filesystems record standard file attributes such as filename, file size, file type, time stamps for when it was created, and time stamps for when it was last visited.
-
Install Cryostat with the new Helm chart | Red Hat Developer
Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. Cryostat 2.1 is now installable using a Helm chart. While the Cryostat Operator is our preferred installation method for production environments, the Cryostat Helm chart is a better choice for demo purposes. The Helm chart has a flexible design and requires few permissions to allow many users as needed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 336 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Databases: SQLite, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
Recent comments
1 hour 37 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago