Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of June 2022 10:13:06 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Docker on Fedora 36 Step by Step

    Hello Linux geeks, welcome to the guide on how install Docker on Fedora 36 step by step. This guide also be applicable to previous versions of Fedora 35/34. During this guide, we will be installing docker community edition package from docker official repository.

    Docker is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) tool which leverage the OS level virtualization to spin up containers. System on which docker is installed is known as Docker Engine.

  • How to Colorize Bash Prompt in Linux Terminal

    The bash prompt is probably the happiest place for most Linux users. A typical Linux bash prompt will look like the following screenshot.

  • How to Install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Wine is popular software that allows many Windows applications to run on Linux. The problem with Wine, however, is some required configurations for each application you want to use can be extremely time-consuming and prone to errors while setting up. A great PlayOnLinux will make your life easier by providing easy-to-understand automated installation of many popular installations, which can benefit the average desktop users or new users of Linux.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the default Ubuntu APT repository or installing the Flatpak third-party package manager to get a newer version binary.

  • How I use the attr command with my Linux filesystem | Opensource.com

    The term filesystem is a fancy word to describe how your computer keeps track of all the files you create. Whether it's an office document, a configuration file, or thousands of digital photos, your computer has to store a lot of data in a way that's useful for both you and it. Filesystems like Ext4, XFS, JFS, BtrFS, and so on are the "languages" your computer uses to keep track of data.

    Your desktop or terminal can do a lot to help you find your data quickly. Your file manager might have, for instance, a filter function so you can quickly see just the image files in your home directory, or it might have a search function that can locate a file by its filename, and so on. These qualities are known as file attributes because they are exactly that: Attributes of the data object, defined by code in file headers and within the filesystem itself. Most filesystems record standard file attributes such as filename, file size, file type, time stamps for when it was created, and time stamps for when it was last visited.

  • Install Cryostat with the new Helm chart | Red Hat Developer

    Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. Cryostat 2.1 is now installable using a Helm chart. While the Cryostat Operator is our preferred installation method for production environments, the Cryostat Helm chart is a better choice for demo purposes. The Helm chart has a flexible design and requires few permissions to allow many users as needed.

  • How Argo CD Works

    Continuous Delivery or commonly known as CD is quite a common term in Software Development. It is basically used for all the code changes which automatically are updated n the production release. It can update all the changes from new features to configuration changes, and from bug fixes,—into production.

  • How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Waterfox is fresh air for those who want to maintain their privacy and security online. This browser has been made explicitly with 64-bit processors in mind but also runs on ARM devices like smartphones or tablets without any issues! In addition, it can be found across multiple platforms, including classic desktop systems and recent ones such as Mac OS X/ Linux interfaces, where users will enjoy its fast performance thanks to an open-source codebase that ensures stability over time. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop using the command line terminal with tips about maintaining and removing the browser versions.

  • How to Install qBittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye

    qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye desktop GUI and install qBittorrent-nox, which can be installed on a desktop or headless server using the command line terminal to access the WEB UI.

  • Atinout on Ubuntu

    A software called Atinout reads a list of AT instructions. It sends each instruction/command to the modem one at a time while waiting for the current command’s final result code before moving on to another command on the list. Atinout is a program that runs the AT commands in order and records the modem’s answer. In this article, we will discuss the installation and the use of Atinout on Ubuntu systems. Atinout is an application available for different versions of Linux. Ubuntu is a Linux operating system that is very popular and easy to use. We can install and use Atinout on the Ubuntu system.

today's leftovers

  • Android 13 will get official support for exFAT after years of development hell
  • Guru: The CALL I’ve Been Waiting For - IT Jungle [Ed: This morning IT Jungle published 5 articles. All of them are pro-IBM fluff and IT Jungle is funded by IBM. The media is troublesome as it became a mouthpiece of corporations.]

    Christmas came to my house early this year. May 3, to be exact. Boy! Was Santa Claus good to me! IBM gave me two presents! The first was a CL enhancement that I had desired for years. The second was an improvement that, to my delight, almost obsoletes a utility I wrote years ago. Both have to do with the CL CALL command.

  • The Inevitable Wave Of Power9 Withdrawals Begins
  • What Is Code Transformation Even?
  • A Frank Solstice
  • Plotting A Middle Age Career Change To IBM i

    Not many colleges teach the IBM i and RPG anymore, which makes it hard for midrange shops to replenish talent that way.

  • Limine bootloader for EasyOS

    The EasyOS image file has two different bootloaders, rEFInd for UEFI-BIOS booting, and syslinux for legacy-BIOS booting. You would download the image file and write it to a USB-stick and boot it. Prior to version 4.1, the three files 'vmlinuz', 'initrd' and 'easy.sfs' are in the boot-partition. This is a vfat partition with boot-flag and esp-flag set, and it has rEFInd and syslinux. There is also a second partition, the ext4 working-partition. For version 4.1, I placed 'easy.sfs' in the working-partition, as it could then be moved into the releases folder, rather than copied, a much faster operation.

Programming Leftovers

  • Why You Should (or Shouldn’t) Build an API Client

    These days web Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are everywhere (scientific data sources, your system for Customer relationship management, cat facts API…). Do you need to write some R code wrapping a web resource such as an API? Packaging it up might be useful to you or your team for the same reason as any code. Now, whether you really want to publicize the package and to guarantee its maintenance might be slightly trickier than for other packages, as the usefulness and status of your package will depend on the web API being up and running according to expectations. This creates a surface for failures that might be more or less scary depending on your trust in the upstream maintainers. In this post, we will go over whether you should bother maintain a package wrapping a web API and we will provide suggestions of useful resources.

  • How to declare a Two Dimensional Array of pointers in C?

    A Two Dimensional array of pointers is an array that has variables of pointer type. This means that the variables stored in the 2D array are such that each variable points to a particular address of some other element.

  • R Vectors

    A vector is the basic data structure in R that stores data of similar types. For example, Suppose we need to record the age of 5 employees. Instead of creating 5 separate variables, we can simply create a vector.

  • PySpark SQL Case When

    We will discuss about Pyspark – a significant data processing technology that can handle data on a petabyte-scale, PySpark When Otherwise, and SQL Case in PySpark When.

  • PySpark Fillna() Method

    We’ll learn about the PySpark library in this session. It is a general-purpose, in-memory, distributed processing engine that lets you effectively manage the data across several workstations. We’ll also learn about the PySpark fillna() method that is used to fill the null values in the dataframe with a custom value, along with its examples.

  • Pandas Isin() Method

    Pandas isin() method helps search the input set of values in the given DataFrame . We will discuss Pandas, its isin() method, and its examples.

  • Select Multiple Columns in Pandas

    We will be discussing Pandas in Python, an open-source library that delivers high-performance data structures and data analysis tools that are ready to use. We will also learn about the DataFrame, the advantages of Pandas, and how you can use Pandas to select multiple columns of a DataFrame . Let’s get started!

  • Where is the memory allocated for Arrays in Java?

    Each time an array is declared in the program, contiguous memory is allocated to it.

Databases: SQLite, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

