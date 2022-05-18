Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Devices/Embedded: SparkFun, Banana Pi, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of June 2022 10:52:46 AM Filed under
Hardware
  • Sparkfun unveils microSD Data Logging Shield with SPI and USB-C interfaces

    SparkFun has unveiled a data logging module compatible with their own Thing Plus devices. The SparkFun Thing Plus Dual-Port Logging Shield features an ATtiny841 MCU which allows the user to interface with a microSD card through SPI or USB-C.

    According to the company, the Dual-Port Logging Shield was designed for easy data transmission using any standard Arduino SD library. The module can be connected to a computer via USB-C and perform read/write operations with speeds up to 35MBytes/seconds.

  • Iono RP D16 industrial IO module features Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU - CNX Software

    The Iono RP D16 module provides sixteen digital 24V I/O lines, an RS-485 serial interface, a wide range 12-28V power supply input, and its DIN-rail case enables installation in electrical cabinets and automation control systems.

  • Compute Module by Banana Pi

    With the growing importance of Raspberry Pi and its compute module series, the Banana Pi company has introduced its own series similar to Raspberry Pi. They have right now released several series of micro-computers, but this time they are releasing Banana Compute Module, getting inspiration from the previous Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. However, the developers have put in some amazing specs in the device to blow up your mind.

    If you don’t know about the Banana Pi Compute Module, you should read this article that will provide you with all the information about the compute module developed by BananaPi foundation.

  • Hybrid Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D range image sensor offers up to 30-meter range - CNX Software

    We’ve written about STMicro Time-of-Flight ranging sensors several times over the year, including the latest VL53L8 which offers a range of up to 4 meters. But if your application would benefit from a more extended range, Toppan and Brookman Technology have designed a three-dimensional range image sensor (3D sensor) capable of measuring distances from one to 30 meters. using a hybrid Time-of-Flight (ToF) method.

    That method, proposed by Professor Shoji Kawahito of Shizuoka University, is a new sensing technology combining the indirect ToF method of measuring distance by phase difference and the direct ToF methodology for measurement based on time differences. The hybrid method is said to be more tolerant to ambient light noise than the conventional indirect ToF method, especially outdoors.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How Argo CD Works

    Continuous Delivery or commonly known as CD is quite a common term in Software Development. It is basically used for all the code changes which automatically are updated n the production release. It can update all the changes from new features to configuration changes, and from bug fixes,—into production.

  • How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Waterfox is fresh air for those who want to maintain their privacy and security online. This browser has been made explicitly with 64-bit processors in mind but also runs on ARM devices like smartphones or tablets without any issues! In addition, it can be found across multiple platforms, including classic desktop systems and recent ones such as Mac OS X/ Linux interfaces, where users will enjoy its fast performance thanks to an open-source codebase that ensures stability over time. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop using the command line terminal with tips about maintaining and removing the browser versions.

  • How to Install qBittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye

    qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye desktop GUI and install qBittorrent-nox, which can be installed on a desktop or headless server using the command line terminal to access the WEB UI.

  • Atinout on Ubuntu

    A software called Atinout reads a list of AT instructions. It sends each instruction/command to the modem one at a time while waiting for the current command’s final result code before moving on to another command on the list. Atinout is a program that runs the AT commands in order and records the modem’s answer. In this article, we will discuss the installation and the use of Atinout on Ubuntu systems. Atinout is an application available for different versions of Linux. Ubuntu is a Linux operating system that is very popular and easy to use. We can install and use Atinout on the Ubuntu system.

today's leftovers

  • Android 13 will get official support for exFAT after years of development hell
  • Guru: The CALL I’ve Been Waiting For - IT Jungle [Ed: This morning IT Jungle published 5 articles. All of them are pro-IBM fluff and IT Jungle is funded by IBM. The media is troublesome as it became a mouthpiece of corporations.]

    Christmas came to my house early this year. May 3, to be exact. Boy! Was Santa Claus good to me! IBM gave me two presents! The first was a CL enhancement that I had desired for years. The second was an improvement that, to my delight, almost obsoletes a utility I wrote years ago. Both have to do with the CL CALL command.

  • The Inevitable Wave Of Power9 Withdrawals Begins
  • What Is Code Transformation Even?
  • A Frank Solstice
  • Plotting A Middle Age Career Change To IBM i

    Not many colleges teach the IBM i and RPG anymore, which makes it hard for midrange shops to replenish talent that way.

  • Limine bootloader for EasyOS

    The EasyOS image file has two different bootloaders, rEFInd for UEFI-BIOS booting, and syslinux for legacy-BIOS booting. You would download the image file and write it to a USB-stick and boot it. Prior to version 4.1, the three files 'vmlinuz', 'initrd' and 'easy.sfs' are in the boot-partition. This is a vfat partition with boot-flag and esp-flag set, and it has rEFInd and syslinux. There is also a second partition, the ext4 working-partition. For version 4.1, I placed 'easy.sfs' in the working-partition, as it could then be moved into the releases folder, rather than copied, a much faster operation.

Programming Leftovers

  • Why You Should (or Shouldn’t) Build an API Client

    These days web Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are everywhere (scientific data sources, your system for Customer relationship management, cat facts API…). Do you need to write some R code wrapping a web resource such as an API? Packaging it up might be useful to you or your team for the same reason as any code. Now, whether you really want to publicize the package and to guarantee its maintenance might be slightly trickier than for other packages, as the usefulness and status of your package will depend on the web API being up and running according to expectations. This creates a surface for failures that might be more or less scary depending on your trust in the upstream maintainers. In this post, we will go over whether you should bother maintain a package wrapping a web API and we will provide suggestions of useful resources.

  • How to declare a Two Dimensional Array of pointers in C?

    A Two Dimensional array of pointers is an array that has variables of pointer type. This means that the variables stored in the 2D array are such that each variable points to a particular address of some other element.

  • R Vectors

    A vector is the basic data structure in R that stores data of similar types. For example, Suppose we need to record the age of 5 employees. Instead of creating 5 separate variables, we can simply create a vector.

  • PySpark SQL Case When

    We will discuss about Pyspark – a significant data processing technology that can handle data on a petabyte-scale, PySpark When Otherwise, and SQL Case in PySpark When.

  • PySpark Fillna() Method

    We’ll learn about the PySpark library in this session. It is a general-purpose, in-memory, distributed processing engine that lets you effectively manage the data across several workstations. We’ll also learn about the PySpark fillna() method that is used to fill the null values in the dataframe with a custom value, along with its examples.

  • Pandas Isin() Method

    Pandas isin() method helps search the input set of values in the given DataFrame . We will discuss Pandas, its isin() method, and its examples.

  • Select Multiple Columns in Pandas

    We will be discussing Pandas in Python, an open-source library that delivers high-performance data structures and data analysis tools that are ready to use. We will also learn about the DataFrame, the advantages of Pandas, and how you can use Pandas to select multiple columns of a DataFrame . Let’s get started!

  • Where is the memory allocated for Arrays in Java?

    Each time an array is declared in the program, contiguous memory is allocated to it.

Databases: SQLite, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6