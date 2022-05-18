Devices/Embedded: SparkFun, Banana Pi, and More
Sparkfun unveils microSD Data Logging Shield with SPI and USB-C interfaces
SparkFun has unveiled a data logging module compatible with their own Thing Plus devices. The SparkFun Thing Plus Dual-Port Logging Shield features an ATtiny841 MCU which allows the user to interface with a microSD card through SPI or USB-C.
According to the company, the Dual-Port Logging Shield was designed for easy data transmission using any standard Arduino SD library. The module can be connected to a computer via USB-C and perform read/write operations with speeds up to 35MBytes/seconds.
Iono RP D16 industrial IO module features Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU - CNX Software
The Iono RP D16 module provides sixteen digital 24V I/O lines, an RS-485 serial interface, a wide range 12-28V power supply input, and its DIN-rail case enables installation in electrical cabinets and automation control systems.
Compute Module by Banana Pi
With the growing importance of Raspberry Pi and its compute module series, the Banana Pi company has introduced its own series similar to Raspberry Pi. They have right now released several series of micro-computers, but this time they are releasing Banana Compute Module, getting inspiration from the previous Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. However, the developers have put in some amazing specs in the device to blow up your mind.
If you don’t know about the Banana Pi Compute Module, you should read this article that will provide you with all the information about the compute module developed by BananaPi foundation.
Hybrid Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D range image sensor offers up to 30-meter range - CNX Software
We’ve written about STMicro Time-of-Flight ranging sensors several times over the year, including the latest VL53L8 which offers a range of up to 4 meters. But if your application would benefit from a more extended range, Toppan and Brookman Technology have designed a three-dimensional range image sensor (3D sensor) capable of measuring distances from one to 30 meters. using a hybrid Time-of-Flight (ToF) method.
That method, proposed by Professor Shoji Kawahito of Shizuoka University, is a new sensing technology combining the indirect ToF method of measuring distance by phase difference and the direct ToF methodology for measurement based on time differences. The hybrid method is said to be more tolerant to ambient light noise than the conventional indirect ToF method, especially outdoors.
