Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of June 2022 03:53:21 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • List Open or closed Ports in UFW Firewall on Ubuntu - Linux Shout

    See the commands of the UFW firewall on Ubuntu Linux to list the open ports that are allowed or denied to be accessed from outside the network.

    UFW stands for uncomplicated firewall. The goal of UFW is to provide an uncomplicated command line-based frontend for the very powerful, but not exactly easy-to-configure IPtables. UFW supports both IPv4 and IPv6.

    It is quite easy to install because it is included in the package sources – at least if you are using an Ubuntu or Debian distribution. Also, those who are not familiar with the command line can use the graphical user interface known as GUFW, also available to install using the default repository of Ubuntu. It makes us easily manage inbound and outbound traffic using firewall rules.

  • How to install and run Rust on Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    When a new programming language is introduced to great fanfare, some developers take a quick look and then return to the comfort of their preferred programming language. But Rust has not been dismissed as easily as most other languages.

  • How to Deploy an EC2 instance using Terraform - NextGenTips

    Amazon Elastic Compute Engine (EC2) is a web-based service from Amazon which allow users to rent virtual compute services on which to run their own compute services.

    Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.

    In this tutorial, I will work you through the stages of deploying an Ec2 instance using Terraform. We will deploy an Ubuntu server and in turn enable an Nginx on it.

  • LibreOffice Calc: Create Random Data

    When you need to create a table quickly, for whatever numeric data in it, you can always use RANDBETWEEN formula in LibreOffice Calc. We prepare this tutorial for Creating Charts next time. Now, let's learn how to below.

  • How To Install Laravel With Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel With Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Laravel is a popular open-source PHP framework for developers looking to build modern web applications based on PHP. It aims to help developers build complex and straightforward applications by making frequently used application tasks (like caching and authentication) easier.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Laravel PHP framework With Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How To Check CPU Temperature On Linux

    Your PC will automatically shut down if the CPU temperature reaches dangerous levels (usually 90°C+). But even if you don’t exceed this threshold, exposing your CPU to high temperatures can still cause damage in the long term.

    So, if you regularly perform CPU-intensive tasks for extended periods, it’s a good idea to monitor the CPU temperature.

  • Please - A Simple Command Line Todo Manager - OSTechNix

    A while ago, we reviewed "Taskwarrior", a command line task manager to manage your to-do tasks right from the Terminal window. Today I stumbled upon yet another simple command line Todo manager called "Please". Yes, the name is Please!.

    Please is an opensource, CLI application written in Python programming language. Using Please, we can manage our personal tasks and to-do list without leaving the terminal.

    Whenever you open a terminal window, Please will show you the current date and time, an inspirational quote and the list of personal to-do tasks in the Terminal.

    Please is very lightweight and convenient CLI task manager for those who use terminal extensively in their daily life.

  • How to Install Binance on Ubuntu 22.04

    More than a decade ago, the world was introduced to the wonders of cryptocurrencies and the financial landscape has never been the same. First, there was Bitcoin, then came Litecoin, followed by Ripple and then Titcoin, and the list kept going on and on, and now it seems like with each passing day we are getting a new cryptocurrency on a new blockchain. With so many cryptocurrencies, each holding a different value, crypto trading has become a popular practice amongst traders and tech enthusiasts alike. Now cryptocurrencies aren’t listed on regular exchanges, there are dedicated crypto exchanges for them. Binance is one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the market right now. If you are an avid user as well as an Ubuntu 22.04 user, you are in luck as you can now download the desktop version for your convenience. Let’s look at the steps you need to perform in order to successfully install it yourself.

  • How to Shutdown or Reboot Debian 11

    Since Debian 10, the Debian Linux distribution uses systemd to control starting and stopping of services, and Systemd also controls the whole boot and shutdown process of the operating system. The consequence of switching from init.d to Systemd is that some commands to stop or restart Debian like 'shutdown -h now' or 'reboot' do not work anymore as they used to. In this short article, I'll show you how to stop and restart a Systemd-based Linux like Debian 11.

  • How to Install Nagios 4.4.7 on CentOS 9/Fedora 36

    In this guide, we will show you how to install nagios 4.4.7 on Fedora36 and CentOS 9 systems.

    Nagios Core, formerly known as Nagios, is a free and open-source computer-software application that monitors systems, networks and infrastructure. Nagios offers monitoring and alerting services for servers, switches, applications and services. It alerts users when things go wrong and alerts them a second time when the problem has been resolved.

    Nagios is known for being the best server monitoring software on the market. Server monitoring is made easy in Nagios because of the flexibility to monitor your servers with both agent-based and agentless monitoring. With over 5000 different addons available to monitor your servers, the community at the Nagios Exchange have left no stone unturned.

  • Traceroute command in Linux with practical examples - OSNote

    Traceroute is a network diagnostic tool that is used to display the route that network packages take from sender t receiver as well as the time it takes for the network packages to travel from one network node to the other. This command is used to test the IP route of the destination server or host in order to resolve network issues. It mainly provides the connectivity status but also points the issue precisely as well as its occurrence which makes the system administrators trace out the issue more quickly and fix it.

»

More in Tux Machines

Microsoft acknowledges that a Windows 11 update is causing serious connection issues

June’s Patch Tuesday update releases for Windows 11 have once gain proved to be problematic. Microsoft has acknowledged a new known issue with the operating system following the installation of the KB5014697 update. The KB5014697 update was supposed to address a number of security flaws in Windows 11, but it also introduced connectivity issues for some users, Microsoft is currently investigating the problem which affects Windows 11’s Wi-Fi hotspot feature. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • New Chief Maintainer for the Qt Project

    Qt has been released as Open Source since its very first version all the way back in 1994. But development happened in a closed-source fashion inside the companies owning Qt (Trolltech and then Nokia). In 2011, we changed this. We took the big step and turned Qt into a real Open Source project, with a public governance structure consisting of Approvers, Maintainers and one Chief Maintainer. I had the honour of being the Chief Maintainer for the Qt Project since that time. It's been 11 fantastic years for Qt, where we've seen a huge amount of new features and work flowing into Qt. We've seen a large growth in our user base, and we released 2 major versions, 21 minor versions and countless patch level releases of Qt.

  • from apples to pears

    Here at Enterprising Enterprise, we love technology, but we’re also pushing it hard, constantly trying to expand the frontier of what’s possible.

  • I wish Grafana dashboards and panels could have easy, natural comments

    Recently I was looking at a panel in one of our Grafana dashboards and noticed that its PromQL queries used avg_over_time() when it (now) felt as if max_over_time() was what the panel should be using. It's been years since I created this panel and last touched it, and I definitely no longer remember what I was thinking at the time. Did I have a good reason that avg_over_time() was necessary, or did an average just feel more correct for the purpose of the panel at the time I created it? We have Prometheus alert rules with similarly tangled PromQL expressions, but since Prometheus alert rules are (normally) configured in YAML text files that allow comments, most of our complicated and non-obvious alert rules have commentary about why they're that way, what options don't work, and so on. This commentary has periodically been extremely helpful for refreshing my mind about what on earth past me was thinking when he wrote the rule. Setting up Grafana panels and dashboards is normally done through their web GUI, which doesn't really offer any good way of writing this sort of commentary.

  • Compliment 0.3.13 | Meta Redux

    The new version of compliment has already been integrated in cider-nrepl 0.28.5 and it’s being used by CIDER’s 1.5-SNAPSHOT builds. That’s probably the easiest way to take it out for spin. I hope you’ll love this release and I hope I didn’t mess anything up! You might be wondering why I’m doing the release announcement this time around instead of compliment’s author and all-star Clojure hacker Alex Yakushev. Well, sadly Alex has been impacted much more by the war than me. He’s from Ukraine and is now fighting for the freedom of his country. In the mean time I’ll be helping Alex out a bit with the maintenance of compliment until he’s back home safe and sound.

  • Unbelievable: A single-file web server that runs on six OSes • The Register

    A bunch of almost unbelievably clever tech tricks come together into something practical with redbean 2: a webserver plus content in a single file that runs on any x86-64 operating system. The project is the culmination – so far – of a series of remarkable, inspired hacks by programmer Justine Tunney: αcτµαlly pδrταblε εxεcµταblε, Cosmopolitan libc, and the original redbean. It may take a little time to explain what it does, so bear with us. We promise, you will be impressed.

  • Filter your mail in a dated space server side with Sieve - otsukare

    When it comes to sort out your emails, there are many strategies. Since I have been working at W3C, I'm a fan of dated spaces. I apply this strategy to my emails using Sieve.

How to Set Environment Variables in Linux

The environment variable is a pair of keys and values stored within the system and can be accessed by an application from the shell or sub-shell. You can set environmental variables for your programs, such as user preferences, long commands into the more minor abbreviations, system locale, the path of the executable file, development environment variables, etc. Read more

Clown Computing and Red Hat/IBM

  • Container Threats in the Cloud: What Enterprises Need to Know
  • What you need to know about site reliability engineering

    What does that mean? Unlike traditional system administrators, site reliability engineers (SREs) apply solid software engineering principles to their day-to-day work.

  • 8 open source Kubernetes security tools | Red Hat Developer

    Security remains a top concern for developers working with containers and Kubernetes. In a just-released paper from Red Hat, the 2022 State of Kubernetes security report, 93% of respondents experienced at least one security incident in their Kubernetes environments during the previous year. And 31% of respondents attributed revenue or customer loss to these security incidents. Innumerable tools exist—including intrusion detection systems, code scanners, and more—to improve security in an increasingly at-risk software development environment. Unfortunately, few of these are built with the unique risks and needs of a Kubernetes environment in mind.

  • Digital transformation: Maximize customer experience in 3 steps

    Organizations looking to improve the customer service experience have long turned to digital solutions – to great effect if done correctly. According to McKinsey, organizations that successfully leverage digital products to improve the customer experience are able to increase customer satisfaction by up to 20 percent, reduce the cost to serve by up to 40 percent, and boost conversion rates and growth by 20 percent. However, to truly impact and improve the customer experience, organizations need to go beyond simply purchasing a product. Research from Boston Consulting Group shows that 70 percent of digital transformation efforts fail, often for reasons that have more to do with implementation than with the actual solutions themselves.

  • Diversity in IT: 3 key components to enable meaningful change

    At a recent Tech Titans Industry luncheon, I had the honor of moderating with three distinguished leaders of change on how to improve diversity in IT...

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6