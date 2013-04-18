today's howtos
This tutorial will explain with examples how to draw charts with LibreOffice Calc. You will need some data prepared beforehand. We will create very basic charts in form of Bar Charts to visualize student scores of their subjects of Math, English, Science and Social. This should gives a basic understanding of making charts. Let's try it now.
Learn the commands to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal and official repository.
Opera has been considered one of the fastest Internet browsers in the world for some time now. In the new version, Opera tries to defend its reputation and introduces additional comfort and safety features. Although a huge browser market has been acquired by Chrome and Firefox, Opera has its own loyal users because of its interface and features.
Important tips About Linux - LinuxTechLab
It may be less common than Microsoft's products, but many people use Linux systems nowadays. Some benefits include that they are cost-effective, easy to use, and don't contain virus protection. It doesn't matter if you choose Windows or Linux because both operating systems would work fine. Regardless, one is not better than the other, so compare them before settling on anything.
Saturday, I wrote in Pipes, deadlocks, and strace annoyingly fixing them about an issue where a certain pipeline seems to have a deadlock. I described tracing it into kernel code. Indeed, it appears to be kernel bug 212295, which has had a patch for over a year that has never been merged.
After continuing to dig into the issue, I eventually reported it as a bug in ZFS. One of the ZFS people connected this to an older issue my searching hadn’t uncovered.
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kaisen Linux 2.1.
Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles
Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux.
Security Leftovers
Hartzbleed is a new side-channel attack that works against a variety of microprocressors. Deducing cryptographic keys by analyzing power consumption has long been an attack, but it’s not generally viable because measuring power consumption is often hard. This new attack measures power consumption by measuring time, making it easier to exploit.
Himitsu is a new approach to storing secret information on Unix systems, such as passwords or private keys, and I released version 0.1 this morning. It’s available on Alpine Linux community and the Arch User Repository, with more distributions hopefully on the way soon.
So, what is Himitsu and what makes it special?
The Week in Ransomware - June 10th 2022 - Targeting Linux
Security updates have been issued by Debian (cyrus-imapd, exo, sleuthkit, slurm-wlm, vim, and vlc), Fedora (golang-github-docker-libnetwork, kernel, moby-engine, ntfs-3g-system-compression, python-cookiecutter, python2.7, python3.6, python3.7, python3.8, python3.9, rubygem-mechanize, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (bluez, dnsmasq, exempi, halibut, and php), Oracle (.NET 6.0, .NET Core 3.1, and xz), SUSE (chafa, firejail, kernel, python-Twisted, and tensorflow2), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode).
