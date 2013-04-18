today's howtos
LibreOffice Calc: Create Charts
This tutorial will explain with examples how to draw charts with LibreOffice Calc. You will need some data prepared beforehand. We will create very basic charts in form of Bar Charts to visualize student scores of their subjects of Math, English, Science and Social. This should gives a basic understanding of making charts. Let's try it now.
How to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal and official repository.
Opera has been considered one of the fastest Internet browsers in the world for some time now. In the new version, Opera tries to defend its reputation and introduces additional comfort and safety features. Although a huge browser market has been acquired by Chrome and Firefox, Opera has its own loyal users because of its interface and features.
Important tips About Linux - LinuxTechLab [Ed: "It may be less common than Microsoft's products," it says, but Linux is a lot more widely used, including in Android.]
It may be less common than Microsoft's products, but many people use Linux systems nowadays. Some benefits include that they are cost-effective, easy to use, and don't contain virus protection. It doesn't matter if you choose Windows or Linux because both operating systems would work fine. Regardless, one is not better than the other, so compare them before settling on anything.
John Goerzen: Pipe Issue Likely a Kernel Bug
Saturday, I wrote in Pipes, deadlocks, and strace annoyingly fixing them about an issue where a certain pipeline seems to have a deadlock. I described tracing it into kernel code. Indeed, it appears to be kernel bug 212295, which has had a patch for over a year that has never been merged.
After continuing to dig into the issue, I eventually reported it as a bug in ZFS. One of the ZFS people connected this to an older issue my searching hadn’t uncovered.
Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles
Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux.
