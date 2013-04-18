Programming leftovers
10 Useful Python One-Liners You Must Know - Make Tech Easier
Although it’s pushed well past the 30-year mark since its release, Python remains one of the most relevant high-level programming languages in existence. Many developers will opt to use this language to make applications that can easily be maintained and require minimal hand-holding to work in a number of operating systems and distributions of Linux.
One of the greatest benefits of Python is its ability to snake (pun completely intended) around a lot of conventions found in other languages with little effort on behalf of the programmer, letting you compose incredibly simple little “quips” to get the job done. Here are a few examples!
Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.25 We Will Raku!
With the conference season coming, and missing the in-person events, Wendy van Dijk was inspired by yours truly to rewrite the lyrics to a Raku hymn (/r/rakulang comments). Here’s hoping someone will actually perform that real soon
Jamie McClelland | A very liberal spam assassin rule
I just sent myself a test message via Powerbase (a hosted CiviCRM project for community organizers) and it didn’t arrive. Wait, nope, there it is in my junk folder with a spam score of 6!
blocks and pages and large objects -- wingolog
Good day! In a recent dispatch we talked about the fundamental garbage collection algorithms, also introducing the Immix mark-region collector. Immix mostly leaves objects in place but can move objects if it thinks it would be profitable. But when would it decide that this is a good idea? Are there cases in which it is necessary?
I promised to answer those questions in a followup article, but I didn't say which followup Before I get there, I want to talk about paged spaces.
[...]
Here is where I need to make an embarrassing admission. In my role as co-maintainer of the Guile programming language implementation, I have long noodled around with benchmarks, comparing Guile to Chez, Chicken, and other implementations. It's good fun. However, I only realized recently that I had a magic knob that I could turn to win more benchmarks: simply make the heap bigger. Make it start bigger, make it grow faster, whatever it takes. For a program that does its work in some fixed amount of total allocation, a bigger heap will require fewer collections, and therefore generally take less time. (Some amount of collection may be good for performance as it improves locality, but this is a marginal factor.)
Ignacy Kuchciński: GSoC 2022: First update - Planning
This summer I'm contributing to Nautilus as part of GSoC, focusing on improving the discoverability of the new document feature. In this post I will describe how the project was split between me and Utkarsh, briefly go over the schedule established for my work, and briefly mention my current research in GNOME Boxes.
Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles
Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux.
