Free, Libre Software Leftovers

Software
Software
  • CMS: Is a Self-hosted Open-source Contest Management System

    CMS, or Contest Management System, is a distributed system for running and (to some extent) organizing a programming contest.

    CMS has been designed to be general and to handle many types of contests, tasks, scoring, etc. Nonetheless, CMS has been explicitly built to be used in the 2012 International Olympiad in Informatics, held in September 2012 in Italy.

  • OSSummit North America is going to be weird – and I can’t wait

    Of course it will: first, it’s in Austin, self-proclaimed capital of weird since 2003. Second, it’s a large in-person event after so many years of pandemic, during a massive heat wave, an economic crash, wildfires, drought and floods and a war.

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: My free software activity of late (2022)

    I guess it is time to bring some light on the various free software and open culture activities and projects I have worked on or been involved in the last year and a half.

    First, lets mention the book releases I managed to publish. The Cory Doctorow book "Hvordan knuse overvåkningskapitalismen" argue that it is not the magic machine learning of the big technology companies that causes the surveillance capitalism to thrive, it is the lack of trust busting to enforce existing anti-monopoly laws. I also published a family of dictionaries for machinists, one sorted on the English words, one sorted on the Norwegian and the last sorted on the North Sámi words. A bit on the back burner but not forgotten is the Debian Administrators Handbook, where a new edition is being worked on. I have not spent as much time as I want to help bring it to completion, but hope I will get more spare time to look at it before the end of the year.

    With my Debian had I have spent time on several projects, both updating existing packages, helping to bring in new packages and working with upstream projects to try to get them ready to go into Debian. The list is rather long, and I will only mention my own isenkram, openmotor, vlc bittorrent plugin, xprintidle, norwegian letter style for latex, bs1770gain, and recordmydesktop. In addition to these I have sponsored several packages into Debian, like audmes.

  • Update on OpenType MATH fonts - Frédéric Wang

    I mentioned in a previous post that Igalia organized the Web Engines Hackfest 2022 last week. As usual, fonts were one of the topic discussed. Dominik Röttsches presented COLRv1 color vector fonts in Chrome and OSS (transcript) and we also settled a breakout session on Tuesday morning. Because one issue raised was the availability of OpenType MATH fonts on operating systems, I believe it’s worth giving an update on the latest status…

today's howtos

  • LibreOffice Calc: Create Charts

    This tutorial will explain with examples how to draw charts with LibreOffice Calc. You will need some data prepared beforehand. We will create very basic charts in form of Bar Charts to visualize student scores of their subjects of Math, English, Science and Social. This should gives a basic understanding of making charts. Let's try it now.

  • How to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Learn the commands to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal and official repository. Opera has been considered one of the fastest Internet browsers in the world for some time now. In the new version, Opera tries to defend its reputation and introduces additional comfort and safety features. Although a huge browser market has been acquired by Chrome and Firefox, Opera has its own loyal users because of its interface and features.

  • Important tips About Linux - LinuxTechLab [Ed: "It may be less common than Microsoft's products," it says, but Linux is a lot more widely used, including in Android.]

    It may be less common than Microsoft's products, but many people use Linux systems nowadays. Some benefits include that they are cost-effective, easy to use, and don't contain virus protection. It doesn't matter if you choose Windows or Linux because both operating systems would work fine. Regardless, one is not better than the other, so compare them before settling on anything.

  • John Goerzen: Pipe Issue Likely a Kernel Bug

    Saturday, I wrote in Pipes, deadlocks, and strace annoyingly fixing them about an issue where a certain pipeline seems to have a deadlock. I described tracing it into kernel code. Indeed, it appears to be kernel bug 212295, which has had a patch for over a year that has never been merged. After continuing to dig into the issue, I eventually reported it as a bug in ZFS. One of the ZFS people connected this to an older issue my searching hadn’t uncovered.

Audiocasts/Shows and Videos

Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles

Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Hartzbleed: A New Side-Channel Attack - Schneier on Security

    Hartzbleed is a new side-channel attack that works against a variety of microprocressors. Deducing cryptographic keys by analyzing power consumption has long been an attack, but it’s not generally viable because measuring power consumption is often hard. This new attack measures power consumption by measuring time, making it easier to exploit.

  • Introducing the Himitsu keyring & password manager for Unix

    Himitsu is a new approach to storing secret information on Unix systems, such as passwords or private keys, and I released version 0.1 this morning. It’s available on Alpine Linux community and the Arch User Repository, with more distributions hopefully on the way soon. So, what is Himitsu and what makes it special?

  • The Week in Ransomware - June 10th 2022 - Targeting Linux [Ed: Ransomware is in fact targeting and exploiting Windows more than 90% of the time, based on studies, but Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams helps Microsoft mislead the public and badmouth "Linux"]
  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (cyrus-imapd, exo, sleuthkit, slurm-wlm, vim, and vlc), Fedora (golang-github-docker-libnetwork, kernel, moby-engine, ntfs-3g-system-compression, python-cookiecutter, python2.7, python3.6, python3.7, python3.8, python3.9, rubygem-mechanize, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (bluez, dnsmasq, exempi, halibut, and php), Oracle (.NET 6.0, .NET Core 3.1, and xz), SUSE (chafa, firejail, kernel, python-Twisted, and tensorflow2), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode).

