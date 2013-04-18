Free, Libre Software Leftovers
-
CMS: Is a Self-hosted Open-source Contest Management System
CMS, or Contest Management System, is a distributed system for running and (to some extent) organizing a programming contest.
CMS has been designed to be general and to handle many types of contests, tasks, scoring, etc. Nonetheless, CMS has been explicitly built to be used in the 2012 International Olympiad in Informatics, held in September 2012 in Italy.
-
OSSummit North America is going to be weird – and I can’t wait
Of course it will: first, it’s in Austin, self-proclaimed capital of weird since 2003. Second, it’s a large in-person event after so many years of pandemic, during a massive heat wave, an economic crash, wildfires, drought and floods and a war.
-
Petter Reinholdtsen: My free software activity of late (2022)
I guess it is time to bring some light on the various free software and open culture activities and projects I have worked on or been involved in the last year and a half.
First, lets mention the book releases I managed to publish. The Cory Doctorow book "Hvordan knuse overvåkningskapitalismen" argue that it is not the magic machine learning of the big technology companies that causes the surveillance capitalism to thrive, it is the lack of trust busting to enforce existing anti-monopoly laws. I also published a family of dictionaries for machinists, one sorted on the English words, one sorted on the Norwegian and the last sorted on the North Sámi words. A bit on the back burner but not forgotten is the Debian Administrators Handbook, where a new edition is being worked on. I have not spent as much time as I want to help bring it to completion, but hope I will get more spare time to look at it before the end of the year.
With my Debian had I have spent time on several projects, both updating existing packages, helping to bring in new packages and working with upstream projects to try to get them ready to go into Debian. The list is rather long, and I will only mention my own isenkram, openmotor, vlc bittorrent plugin, xprintidle, norwegian letter style for latex, bs1770gain, and recordmydesktop. In addition to these I have sponsored several packages into Debian, like audmes.
-
Update on OpenType MATH fonts - Frédéric Wang
I mentioned in a previous post that Igalia organized the Web Engines Hackfest 2022 last week. As usual, fonts were one of the topic discussed. Dominik Röttsches presented COLRv1 color vector fonts in Chrome and OSS (transcript) and we also settled a breakout session on Tuesday morning. Because one issue raised was the availability of OpenType MATH fonts on operating systems, I believe it’s worth giving an update on the latest status…
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 201 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos
Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles
Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 54 min ago