today's leftovers

Misc
  • LinuxCNC translators life just got a bit easier

    Back in oktober last year, when I started looking at the LinuxCNC system, I proposed to change the documentation build system make life easier for translators. The original system consisted of independently written documentation files for each language, with no automated way to track changes done in other translations and no help for the translators to know how much was left to translated. By using the po4a system to generate POT and PO files from the English documentation, this can be improved. A small team of LinuxCNC contributors got together and today our labour finally payed off. Since a few hours ago, it is now possible to translate the LinuxCNC documentation on Weblate, alongside the program itself.

  • 7-Zip 22 brings bug fixes and new support for Apple and Linux formats

    All archiving tools are not made equal, and this is precisely why there are so many of them to chose from. One of the most continually popular options is 7-Zip, and this powerful free compression utility has now hit version 22.

  • Allan Gray accelerates DevOps strategy and cuts time to market with SUSE Rancher | SUSE Communities

    “We now have the ability to click a button and double our scale. It now takes us a few minutes to load new applications whereas before it took at least a day. That’s 99.8% faster!” IT Delivery Team Lead, Allan Gray.

  • Dual-Port Data Logging

    Welcome back to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics! This week we are happy to bring you an assortment of new products including the beta version of our new LoRaSerial Kit. This RF enable LoRa IoT Kit will be a strong accessory for our RTK Surveyor product line. Just make sure to keep an eye on it, because we plan to revise this kit soon and put it in an enclosed case! That being said, our actually headliner today is the new SparkFun Thing Plus Dual-Port Logging Shield! This handy shield is both Thing+ and Feather-compatible and will definitely assist you with most, if not all, of your data logging needs. Also releasing this week, we have an SMA magnetic mount that should be perfect for a Swarm Satellite antenna! Lastly, we have a whole reel of WS2812 LEDs (yes, that's 1,000 LEDs!) that join our addressable LED offering. Without further ado, let's jump in and take a closer look at all of this week's new products!

  • Think Silicon NEOX RISC-V GPU offers 3D graphics or AI acceleration - CNX Software

    Think Silicon NEOX GPU family with models optimized for graphics (NEOX|G) or artificial intelligence (NEOX|A) is based on the RISC-V RV64C ISA instruction set with adaptive NoC, and offers up to 64 cores delivering up to 409.6 GFLOPS at 800MHz with support for FP16, FP32 and optionally FP64 and SIMD instructions.

    The NEOX GPUs can be integrated into microcontrollers, crossover processors, and even more powerful application processors, and target AI, IoT/Edge, and media processing in consumer and industrial devices.

today's howtos

  • LibreOffice Calc: Create Charts

    This tutorial will explain with examples how to draw charts with LibreOffice Calc. You will need some data prepared beforehand. We will create very basic charts in form of Bar Charts to visualize student scores of their subjects of Math, English, Science and Social. This should gives a basic understanding of making charts. Let's try it now.

  • How to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Learn the commands to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal and official repository. Opera has been considered one of the fastest Internet browsers in the world for some time now. In the new version, Opera tries to defend its reputation and introduces additional comfort and safety features. Although a huge browser market has been acquired by Chrome and Firefox, Opera has its own loyal users because of its interface and features.

  • Important tips About Linux - LinuxTechLab [Ed: "It may be less common than Microsoft's products," it says, but Linux is a lot more widely used, including in Android.]

    It may be less common than Microsoft's products, but many people use Linux systems nowadays. Some benefits include that they are cost-effective, easy to use, and don't contain virus protection. It doesn't matter if you choose Windows or Linux because both operating systems would work fine. Regardless, one is not better than the other, so compare them before settling on anything.

  • John Goerzen: Pipe Issue Likely a Kernel Bug

    Saturday, I wrote in Pipes, deadlocks, and strace annoyingly fixing them about an issue where a certain pipeline seems to have a deadlock. I described tracing it into kernel code. Indeed, it appears to be kernel bug 212295, which has had a patch for over a year that has never been merged. After continuing to dig into the issue, I eventually reported it as a bug in ZFS. One of the ZFS people connected this to an older issue my searching hadn’t uncovered.

Audiocasts/Shows and Videos

Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles

Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Hartzbleed: A New Side-Channel Attack - Schneier on Security

    Hartzbleed is a new side-channel attack that works against a variety of microprocressors. Deducing cryptographic keys by analyzing power consumption has long been an attack, but it’s not generally viable because measuring power consumption is often hard. This new attack measures power consumption by measuring time, making it easier to exploit.

  • Introducing the Himitsu keyring & password manager for Unix

    Himitsu is a new approach to storing secret information on Unix systems, such as passwords or private keys, and I released version 0.1 this morning. It’s available on Alpine Linux community and the Arch User Repository, with more distributions hopefully on the way soon. So, what is Himitsu and what makes it special?

  • The Week in Ransomware - June 10th 2022 - Targeting Linux [Ed: Ransomware is in fact targeting and exploiting Windows more than 90% of the time, based on studies, but Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams helps Microsoft mislead the public and badmouth "Linux"]
  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (cyrus-imapd, exo, sleuthkit, slurm-wlm, vim, and vlc), Fedora (golang-github-docker-libnetwork, kernel, moby-engine, ntfs-3g-system-compression, python-cookiecutter, python2.7, python3.6, python3.7, python3.8, python3.9, rubygem-mechanize, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (bluez, dnsmasq, exempi, halibut, and php), Oracle (.NET 6.0, .NET Core 3.1, and xz), SUSE (chafa, firejail, kernel, python-Twisted, and tensorflow2), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode).

