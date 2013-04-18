today's leftovers
LinuxCNC translators life just got a bit easier
Back in oktober last year, when I started looking at the LinuxCNC system, I proposed to change the documentation build system make life easier for translators. The original system consisted of independently written documentation files for each language, with no automated way to track changes done in other translations and no help for the translators to know how much was left to translated. By using the po4a system to generate POT and PO files from the English documentation, this can be improved. A small team of LinuxCNC contributors got together and today our labour finally payed off. Since a few hours ago, it is now possible to translate the LinuxCNC documentation on Weblate, alongside the program itself.
7-Zip 22 brings bug fixes and new support for Apple and Linux formats
All archiving tools are not made equal, and this is precisely why there are so many of them to chose from. One of the most continually popular options is 7-Zip, and this powerful free compression utility has now hit version 22.
Allan Gray accelerates DevOps strategy and cuts time to market with SUSE Rancher | SUSE Communities
“We now have the ability to click a button and double our scale. It now takes us a few minutes to load new applications whereas before it took at least a day. That’s 99.8% faster!” IT Delivery Team Lead, Allan Gray.
Dual-Port Data Logging
Welcome back to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics! This week we are happy to bring you an assortment of new products including the beta version of our new LoRaSerial Kit. This RF enable LoRa IoT Kit will be a strong accessory for our RTK Surveyor product line. Just make sure to keep an eye on it, because we plan to revise this kit soon and put it in an enclosed case! That being said, our actually headliner today is the new SparkFun Thing Plus Dual-Port Logging Shield! This handy shield is both Thing+ and Feather-compatible and will definitely assist you with most, if not all, of your data logging needs. Also releasing this week, we have an SMA magnetic mount that should be perfect for a Swarm Satellite antenna! Lastly, we have a whole reel of WS2812 LEDs (yes, that's 1,000 LEDs!) that join our addressable LED offering. Without further ado, let's jump in and take a closer look at all of this week's new products!
Think Silicon NEOX RISC-V GPU offers 3D graphics or AI acceleration - CNX Software
Think Silicon NEOX GPU family with models optimized for graphics (NEOX|G) or artificial intelligence (NEOX|A) is based on the RISC-V RV64C ISA instruction set with adaptive NoC, and offers up to 64 cores delivering up to 409.6 GFLOPS at 800MHz with support for FP16, FP32 and optionally FP64 and SIMD instructions.
The NEOX GPUs can be integrated into microcontrollers, crossover processors, and even more powerful application processors, and target AI, IoT/Edge, and media processing in consumer and industrial devices.
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos
Anbernic’s RG353P Can Run Linux, Android, and Emulate Classic Consoles
Video game emulation has always been a never-ending hobby for many (and an absolute passion for some), and throughout the years we’ve seen some neat and creative ways to achieve near-perfect console emulation through the use of software, hardware, and oftentimes a combination of both. As such, retro system maker “Anbernic” (a brand known to many in emulation communities and forums) has announced a new portable handheld system in the form of the Anbernic RG353P, which the manufacturer claims can emulate several older game consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo 64, and additionally can dual-boot either into Android and Linux.
Security Leftovers
